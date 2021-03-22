ActionPak, Inc. Completes Rooftop Solar Power Installation on New Jersey Facility

The new facility has 27 loading docks running two shifts. It’s doing both primary and secondary packaging of food and OTC products under strict SQF and FDA guidelines. The site has eight temperature and humidity controlled rooms that require a significant amount of energy.

The 491 solar panels will offset 20% of the electric usage at the newly constructed building.

Ira J Smith, President of ActionPak commented, “ We moved to Camden as part of a NJ GROWS incentive to create a world class company that also provided jobs to the local community.

Our business needed to grow so we bult eight controlled clean rooms to mix and pack both powders and liquids. When we decided to create a new headquarters for ActionPak, we knew that how we power our operations would be important. Solar energy makes sense for us because it reduces our energy costs, but it is also important to our customers . Sustainability is an important company goal and we are excited to integrate solar into our new headquarters.”



