PCMC Names President of Global Operations

Stan Blakney was named President of Global Operations for Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC) — a division of Barry-Wehmiller. In addition to leading the company’s U.S. business, he now will assume leadership of operations in Italy and Serbia.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Paper Converting Machine Co.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Pr Pcmc Blakney Promo Updated 031821 Final Web 3

Since Blakney joined PCMC, he has led the company’s expansion in flexographic-printing, bag-converting and hygiene solutions, while also continuing to drive growth in tissue converting and packaging.

As PCMC develops additional new technologies for tissue customers, Sergio Casella—who successfully led the company’s Italian business for the last 20 years—will help promote more growth in that market as PCMC’s global strategic leader for tissue.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth and opportunity with the introduction of STAX Technologies and Hudson-Sharp to the PCMC family in the last two years,” said Blakney. “As we continue to bring our teams closer together, we are able to build our capacity to provide unified industry-leading service in all regions of the world. This includes enhanced access to parts, aligned Industry 4.0 solutions and around-the-clock care. Our goal is to give our customers a strong global service organization, with the support they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”


Companies in this article
Paper Converting Machine Co.
Mt Application Test Center
Mettler-Toledo Offers Testing of Products Prior to Purchase
Mettler’s application test center enables companies considering adding new inspection systems to their operations to test-run their own products on Mettler-Toledo systems to ensure they are choosing the correct systems to get the results they need.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Pmi Kyoto Eol Bar Line System
Bar Packaging System
PMI Kyoto Packaging System developed a high-speed end-of-line bar packaging system for products such as candy, granola bars, frozen ice cream sandwiches, and more.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Pr Pcmc Blakney Promo Updated 031821 Final Web 3
PCMC Names President of Global Operations
Stan Blakney was named President of Global Operations for Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC) — a division of Barry-Wehmiller. In addition to leading the company’s U.S. business, he now will assume leadership of operations in Italy and Serbia.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Unknown 1
ActionPak, Inc. Completes Rooftop Solar Power Installation on New Jersey Facility
ActionPak, Inc. completed the196 kW rooftop solar installation on its new 175,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art packaging facility located in Camden, N.J.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Herma 132 M Hc 1
HERMA: Continuous Labeling Capabilities for Pharma Wrap-around Labeler
Suited for expedited, high-volume vial production, HERMA 132M HC Wrap-around Labeler can be retrofitted for continuous operation.
Mar 19th, 2021
V Mek Abacus+ Counting System
Counting System Achieves High Speeds
Is suitable for a variety of products
Mar 18th, 2021
Box Maker 22
BoxMaker Breaks Ground for a New Production Plant
The BoxMaker broke ground on a new production plant in Lowell, Ark., as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to effectively address growing demand across the country for digitally produced packaging and displays.
Mar 18th, 2021
Spartech Logo Corporate Rgb
Spartech’s Oregon Facility Announces Organizational Changes
Spartech announced the following organizational changes to its McMinnville, Ore. location.
Mar 18th, 2021
Gpi Webinar Li Static 3
Graphic Packaging to Host Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks Webinar
Graphic Packaging International will host a free webinar on Thursday, March 25 that will examine the transition from plastic to paperboard for multipacks.
Mar 18th, 2021
Videojet V425 Yellow Ink
Yellow Ink
Videojet launches the V425 yellow soft pigmented ink, an MEK-based (methyl ethyl ketone) ink for use in the Videojet 1710 continuous inkjet printer. It is suitable for use in printing on dark substrates such as plastics and metals.
Mar 17th, 2021
Mx Cup Binpick
Suction Cup
The MX suction cup from Piab is designed for picking various objects for the logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, and recycling industries. Applications include bin picking, order fulfillment, box depalletizing, and parcel sorting.
Mar 17th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Rohrer News Release
Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corp.
Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer.
Mar 16th, 2021
Primera Catalyst V8 label printer
Primera Technology to Offer Laser Marking System
Primera Technology announces the prelaunch of the Catalyst Laser Marking System designed to print onto high-durability, pre-laminated label substrates. It will begin shipping in Q2 2021.
Mar 15th, 2021
Thomas Becker
Jokey Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Becker was appointed Chief Operating Officer to replace Ralf Kemmerich as Head of Production and Technology for the Jokey Group.
Mar 15th, 2021
2280412 cap It Graphic Packaging
Recyclable Bottle Carrier
Graphic Packaging International launches Cap-It, a recyclable paperboard clip designed as an alternative to traditional shrink film packaging for PET or rPET bottles.
Mar 15th, 2021
Westlab Photo
ProAmpac, Westlab Launch Recyclable Pouch for Bath Salts
ProAmpac a flexible packaging manufacturer, and Westlab, an international brand of luxury mineral bathing salts, introduces a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.
Mar 15th, 2021
939583
PAC Machinery Introduces Material for Sustainable E-commerce Mailer Bags
PAC Machinery announced the availability of its proprietary Recylene brand recycled/recyclable bag material. The new material blend features a unique formula containing over 50% recycled content.
Mar 12th, 2021
Img 70921
Aluminum Lug Jar Lid
Consumer Convenience Technologies offers an aluminum lug version of its EEASY Lid that allows consumers to vent a jar by pressing a button on the lid, which opens a tiny slit that breaks the seal. Lids are available in sizes 58-mm to 82-mm.
Mar 12th, 2021
Muller Cobot Case Packer
Cobot Case Packer for Lids and Containers
Muller Technology’s self-contained collaborative robot (cobot) case packer for lids and containers incorporates an Omron 6-axis cobot.
Mar 12th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Mps035 Sm 1200x628 D[2]
Robotic Tool-Changing Systems
Stäubli Connectors offers a new range of compact robotic tool changing systems covering a payload range up to 80 kg. They can accommodate several transfer technologies precise repeat accuracy of +/-1.5 µm.
Mar 11th, 2021
Scholle Ipn Bossar Acquisition Feature 3 10 21
Scholle IPN Acquires Bossar
Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, completed the acqusition of Bossar, a supplier of flexible hf/f/s packaging equipment.
Mar 11th, 2021
Versynta FFP can be easily converted to different container types such as vials, syringes and cartridges, as well as different filling systems including single-use solutions.
Syntegon: Modular Small Batch Systems for Liquid Pharmaceuticals
Versynta FFP, Flexible Filling Platform, offers a unique transport system and safety for vials, syringes, and cartridges.
Mar 10th, 2021
Pr Pcmc Hs Crocker 030921 Final Web 3
H.S. Crocker Invests in Flexographic Printing Press from PCMC
H.S. Crocker, a manufacturer of flexible packaging and labels specializing in food, dairy and specialty printed-lid solutions invested in a Fusion C flexographic printing press from Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller.
Mar 10th, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd
TricorBraun Acquires RODA Packaging
TricorBraun acquired Quebec-based RODA Packaging, further expanding its presence in Eastern Canada.
Mar 9th, 2021
Ar Pkg
Fiber-based Tray for Fresh Vegetables and Fruit
AR Packaging introduces a tray for products such as fresh vegetables and fruits, herbs, and seeds that contains more than 95% fiber content and can be combined with a lidding film that provides consumer convenience such as easy peel opening and reclosure.
Mar 9th, 2021
Image Ria Copy
RMGroup Becomes UK’s First Certified Robot Integrator
Robotics and automation specialists, RMGroup, became the first integrator in the UK to be accredited under the RIA/BARA Robot Integrators’ Certification Scheme.
Mar 9th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3752480 162072 17bdb23c 4b77 4870 Af9e C126c9d4e6aa 0
Toshiba: Durable Label Printers
Label printers fulfill wide-ranging healthcare, logistics, and retail applications.
Mar 8th, 2021
1
Fortress Uses ARM Microprocessors in Metal Detectors
Fortress Technology’s Interceptor and Interceptor DF, its latest generation of digital food metal detectors, feature the latest ARM microprocessors.
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg
Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC
Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.
Mar 8th, 2021
Istock 1146637936 Low 650
ProAmpac Facilities Received SQF Food-Quality Certifications in 2020
Five ProAmpac facilities were certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program in 2020: Appleton, Wis.; Cary, Ill.; Richmond, Quebec City; Rochester, N.Y.; and Wrightstown, Wis.
Mar 8th, 2021
Vm Plastic Sack 01
Vacuum Lifters
TAWI vacuum lifters are designed for use in manufacturing and mechanical processing, warehouses, and distribution terminals and can handle heavy boxes, pails, bags, drums, rolls, and more, weighing up to 600 lb.
Mar 8th, 2021