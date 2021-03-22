PCMC Names President of Global Operations

Since Blakney joined PCMC, he has led the company’s expansion in flexographic-printing, bag-converting and hygiene solutions, while also continuing to drive growth in tissue converting and packaging.

As PCMC develops additional new technologies for tissue customers, Sergio Casella—who successfully led the company’s Italian business for the last 20 years—will help promote more growth in that market as PCMC’s global strategic leader for tissue.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth and opportunity with the introduction of STAX Technologies and Hudson-Sharp to the PCMC family in the last two years,” said Blakney. “As we continue to bring our teams closer together, we are able to build our capacity to provide unified industry-leading service in all regions of the world. This includes enhanced access to parts, aligned Industry 4.0 solutions and around-the-clock care. Our goal is to give our customers a strong global service organization, with the support they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”



