BoxMaker Breaks Ground for a New Production Plant

The 60,000 sq ft facility will produce full-color custom corrugated boxes and retail displays using industry-leading digital production equipment, including an HP PageWide C500 printing press and a fleet of high-speed tool-less digital cutting machines. The BoxMaker will be the first company in the United States to operate two C500 machines, the first having been installed and operated in their Seattle, WA plant since 2018.

“The future of packaging is digital,” says Richard Brown, President and Co-Owner of The BoxMaker. “We are proud to be a leader in this space, having invested in digital print and finishing equipment for the past decade. Our expansion into Arkansas will allow The BoxMaker and our e-commerce web-to-print platform Fantastapack.com to more effectively serve companies across the country in need of custom printed packaging with cost-effective shipping and exceptional lead times.”

In 2020, The BoxMaker announced their acquisition of Tango Press, an all-digital production plant for corrugated packaging and displays located in Springdale, AR. Equipment and staff from the Springdale plant will begin working and operating out of the new facility being built in Lowell later this year. John Ballentine, former Owner of Tango Press and current Director of Trade Business for The BoxMaker adds, “It’s an exciting time to be a part of The BoxMaker. This new facility will greatly enhance our capacity to rapidly print and convert high graphics packaging for our clients and trade partners across the country, allowing us to be a powerfully adaptive part of their packaging supply chain.”

Full production is expected to begin in Lowell on September 1, 2021.

