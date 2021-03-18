Spartech’s Oregon Facility Announces Organizational Changes

Spartech announced the following organizational changes to its McMinnville, Ore. location.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Spartech Corporation
Mar 18th, 2021
Spartech Logo Corporate Rgb

Jeff Freeman was promoted to Plant Manager and will oversee the facility’s safety and safety culture, business process improvement, quality, and revenue growth. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York and serving in the U.S. Army for seven years, Jeff joined the Spartech Goodyear, Arizona facility in 2015 where he was responsible for quality management and scheduling. In 2018, he relocated to the McMinnville facility, gaining extensive sheet extrusion experience.

Jason Bell was promoted to Quality Supervisor. After joining Spartech in 1995 as a third-shift packer, he steadily worked his way up as an Operator Trainee, Assistant Supervisor, third-shift supervisor, and first-shift supervisor. Throughout this process, he has been recognized as an influential supervisor and packer and operator trainer. He will now be responsible for ensuring product and shipping quality control. 

Alberto Martinez was promoted to Shift Supervisor. Beginning his Spartech career in 2002 as a packer, he has also performed other roles, including Operator Trainee and Operator “A” on all three shifts. He was also a first-shift Leadman before his promotion to Shift Supervisor. Alberto is a 2021 “Circle of Champions” award winner for distinguished Spartech service and is the first McMinnville employee to receive this honor. 

Mike Kirby announced his retirement. After a 42-year Spartech career, he will be leaving the company in March. He led or worked at facilities in Warsaw, Indiana; Redlands, California; La Mirada, California, and McMinnville. An excellent supervisor and plastics manufacturing expert, Mike was well-liked by all and made a lasting and much appreciated contribution to the organization.

“We are proud of our talented team members and each of these individuals is a great example of the attentive and helpful brand we have created for our valued customers,” says McMinnville Manufacturing Manager Jay Bonk. “People are our company’s greatest asset and we congratulate these employees in their new roles.”

Companies in this article
Spartech Corporation
Box Maker 22
BoxMaker Breaks Ground for a New Production Plant
The BoxMaker broke ground on a new production plant in Lowell, Ark., as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to effectively address growing demand across the country for digitally produced packaging and displays.
Mar 18th, 2021
Spartech Logo Corporate Rgb
Spartech’s Oregon Facility Announces Organizational Changes
Spartech announced the following organizational changes to its McMinnville, Ore. location.
Mar 18th, 2021
Gpi Webinar Li Static 3
Graphic Packaging to Host Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks Webinar
Graphic Packaging International will host a free webinar on Thursday, March 25 that will examine the transition from plastic to paperboard for multipacks.
Mar 18th, 2021
Videojet V425 Yellow Ink
Yellow Ink
Videojet launches the V425 yellow soft pigmented ink, an MEK-based (methyl ethyl ketone) ink for use in the Videojet 1710 continuous inkjet printer. It is suitable for use in printing on dark substrates such as plastics and metals.
Mar 17th, 2021
Mx Cup Binpick
Suction Cup
The MX suction cup from Piab is designed for picking various objects for the logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, and recycling industries. Applications include bin picking, order fulfillment, box depalletizing, and parcel sorting.
Mar 17th, 2021
V Fsync Motor With Logo
Motors for a Range of Applications
Bison Gear & Engineering’s VFsync line of permanent magnet AC synchronous (PMAC) motors is designed for use within a wide range of applications, including: conveyor systems, bottling equipment, bagging equipment, packaging machines, and more.
Mar 16th, 2021
Rohrer News Release
Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corp.
Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer.
Mar 16th, 2021
Primera Catalyst V8 label printer
Primera Technology to Offer Laser Marking System
Primera Technology announces the prelaunch of the Catalyst Laser Marking System designed to print onto high-durability, pre-laminated label substrates. It will begin shipping in Q2 2021.
Mar 15th, 2021
Thomas Becker
Jokey Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Becker was appointed Chief Operating Officer to replace Ralf Kemmerich as Head of Production and Technology for the Jokey Group.
Mar 15th, 2021
2280412 cap It Graphic Packaging
Recyclable Bottle Carrier
Graphic Packaging International launches Cap-It, a recyclable paperboard clip designed as an alternative to traditional shrink film packaging for PET or rPET bottles.
Mar 15th, 2021
Westlab Photo
ProAmpac, Westlab Launch Recyclable Pouch for Bath Salts
ProAmpac a flexible packaging manufacturer, and Westlab, an international brand of luxury mineral bathing salts, introduces a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.
Mar 15th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Img 70921
Aluminum Lug Jar Lid
Consumer Convenience Technologies offers an aluminum lug version of its EEASY Lid that allows consumers to vent a jar by pressing a button on the lid, which opens a tiny slit that breaks the seal. Lids are available in sizes 58-mm to 82-mm.
Mar 12th, 2021
Muller Cobot Case Packer
Cobot Case Packer for Lids and Containers
Muller Technology’s self-contained collaborative robot (cobot) case packer for lids and containers incorporates an Omron 6-axis cobot.
Mar 12th, 2021
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Tekni-Plex Names President and CEO
Brenda Chamulak was named President and CEO of Tekni-Plex effective June 30. She succeeds Paul J. Young, who will become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s Board of Directors.
Mar 11th, 2021
Mps035 Sm 1200x628 D[2]
Robotic Tool-Changing Systems
Stäubli Connectors offers a new range of compact robotic tool changing systems covering a payload range up to 80 kg. They can accommodate several transfer technologies precise repeat accuracy of +/-1.5 µm.
Mar 11th, 2021
Scholle Ipn Bossar Acquisition Feature 3 10 21
Scholle IPN Acquires Bossar
Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, completed the acqusition of Bossar, a supplier of flexible hf/f/s packaging equipment.
Mar 11th, 2021
Versynta FFP can be easily converted to different container types such as vials, syringes and cartridges, as well as different filling systems including single-use solutions.
Syntegon: Modular Small Batch Systems for Liquid Pharmaceuticals
Versynta FFP, Flexible Filling Platform, offers a unique transport system and safety for vials, syringes, and cartridges.
Mar 10th, 2021
Pr Pcmc Hs Crocker 030921 Final Web 3
H.S. Crocker Invests in Flexographic Printing Press from PCMC
H.S. Crocker, a manufacturer of flexible packaging and labels specializing in food, dairy and specialty printed-lid solutions invested in a Fusion C flexographic printing press from Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller.
Mar 10th, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd
TricorBraun Acquires RODA Packaging
TricorBraun acquired Quebec-based RODA Packaging, further expanding its presence in Eastern Canada.
Mar 9th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Image Ria Copy
RMGroup Becomes UK’s First Certified Robot Integrator
Robotics and automation specialists, RMGroup, became the first integrator in the UK to be accredited under the RIA/BARA Robot Integrators’ Certification Scheme.
Mar 9th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3752480 162072 17bdb23c 4b77 4870 Af9e C126c9d4e6aa 0
Toshiba: Durable Label Printers
Label printers fulfill wide-ranging healthcare, logistics, and retail applications.
Mar 8th, 2021
1
Fortress Uses ARM Microprocessors in Metal Detectors
Fortress Technology’s Interceptor and Interceptor DF, its latest generation of digital food metal detectors, feature the latest ARM microprocessors.
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg
Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC
Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.
Mar 8th, 2021
Istock 1146637936 Low 650
ProAmpac Facilities Received SQF Food-Quality Certifications in 2020
Five ProAmpac facilities were certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program in 2020: Appleton, Wis.; Cary, Ill.; Richmond, Quebec City; Rochester, N.Y.; and Wrightstown, Wis.
Mar 8th, 2021
Vm Plastic Sack 01
Vacuum Lifters
TAWI vacuum lifters are designed for use in manufacturing and mechanical processing, warehouses, and distribution terminals and can handle heavy boxes, pails, bags, drums, rolls, and more, weighing up to 600 lb.
Mar 8th, 2021
Dorner Logo
Dorner Acquired by Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dorner Mfg. Corp. from global private markets firm EQT.
Mar 8th, 2021
Pre Zero Logo Rgb Petrol Grün
PreZero US Acquires Roplast Industries
Southern California recycling company PreZero US Inc. acquired Roplast Industries Inc., a sustainable PE film and bag manufacturer based in Oroville, Calif.
Mar 5th, 2021
Salad Bag Render 3
Recyclable PE Produce Packaging
Printpack launches the Preserve PE line of recyclable laminated PE film for fresh produce that is pre-qualified by the How2Recycle organization.
Mar 5th, 2021
Placed
R.A Jones Debuts Automatic Magazine Loader for Cartoning Machines
R.A Jones’ proprietary carton correction technology is designed to offer diverse CPG manufacturers safe, efficient, and flexible production.
Mar 5th, 2021
Mc Kinsey
Amcor Partners with McKinsey.org to Build Sustainable Recycling Systems in Latin America
Amcor is partnering with McKinsey.org, a nonprofit founded by global consultancy McKinsey & Co., to develop recycling and waste management solutions that can be applied across communities in Latin America.
Mar 5th, 2021
Do It Corp Tower Press Release 3
Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label
Do-It Corp. acquired Tower Tag & Label. Both Michigan-based companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.
Mar 5th, 2021