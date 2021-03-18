Graphic Packaging to Host Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks Webinar

The Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks: Performance, Convenience and Sustainability in a Circular Economy, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (3 – 4 p.m. in the UK) will be moderated by Roxanne McSpadden, director of marketing and beverage new product development; and presented by Elodie Bugnicourt, sustainability manager, EMEA; and Steve Gould, European new product development director, beverage division.

Roxanne McSpadden, director of marketing and beverage new product development at Graphic Packaging, commented: "Many household names in the food and beverage markets have worked with us in the past year to transition their multipack portfolios from plastic to paper-based packaging designs, without compromising on performance or consumer convenience and with the added benefit of enhanced branding. We will discuss the industry transition challenges and the variety of solutions that can help to overcome them, including innovations such as Cap-It™ and our multi-award-winning KeelClip™ technology.”

Graphic Packaging focuses on assisting beverage and food multipack brands through the various stages of the plastic-to-paper transition to develop 100% recyclable solutions that aid overall circularity.

McSpadden continued: "The Graphic Packaging International Vision 2025 goals outline our commitment to educate, innovate and drive the adoption of recyclable packaging solutions. Through platforms such as this webinar, we aim to share the knowledge we’ve accumulated from our recent successful commercializations to help brands and retailers widely adopt sustainable paperboard solutions. By working together and learning from each other, we will all achieve circularity sooner than if we work in isolation.”

