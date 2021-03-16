Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corp.

Founded in 1973 and a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries since 2009, Rohrer Corp. is based in Wadsworth, Ohio. Rohrer’s consumer packaging capabilities include a wide array of printed paperboard products, thermoformed plastic products, and ezCombo™, the industry’s largest combination run program for printed and thermoformed packaging. Rohrer serves brands in many retail industries, including office, beauty, auto-aftermarket, hardware, and many other household segments.

Matthew Harrison, a Managing Partner at Wellspring, said, “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Rohrer. Rohrer represents a highly compelling investment opportunity in the consumer packaging space led by an exceptional management team. The transaction is an attractive extension of Wellspring’s packaging sector investment strategy.”

John Morningstar, a Managing Partner at Wellspring, said, “We believe Rohrer is a unique business in the retail packaging space given its scale and proficiency in manufacturing both paper and plastic substrates. The company is well positioned to grow organically, and we believe it can become the consolidator of choice in the industry given its prior experience executing and integrating sizeable acquisitions.”

Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corp. added, “Rohrer Corporation has found an excellent fit with Wellspring. We believe Wellspring shares our vision of delivering innovative retail packaging solutions. This partnership supports the continued growth of our business so we can provide industry-leading packaging solutions for our customers.”

Rohrer Corp. will retain its CEO, Steve Wirrig, its existing management team, and employees, and will continue to operate out of the Wadsworth, Ohio, headquarters and seven additional manufacturing facilities.

