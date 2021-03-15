Jokey Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Kemmerich has been jointly responsible for Jokey's growth course with the establishment and expansion of plants in Turkey, Poland, Serbia, and most recently the new plant currently being built in Spain. He will be even more involved in the strategic orientation of the Jokey Group and as a member of the Board of Directors in the future. Furthermore, Kemmerich will move to the management of the parent holding company.

As a key idea generator and innovator with regard to the product development strategy, Becker will succeed Kemmerich as part of the sustainability strategy. "I am pleased to pass on my experience of more than 30 years to Mr. Becker" says Ralf Kemmerich "and to continue to provide support to him and the entire management in my function as a member of the Board of Directors."

"With Thomas Becker, we have gained an excellent expert and connoisseur of the plastics processing industry. His expertise from the automotive sector especially with regard to lean management elements and his internationality are a significant strengthening of the team to continue our worldwide activities. He will decisively support the Jokey team in continuing the growth strategy and vision 2025 with a turnover of € 600 million," says Jens Stadter, CEO of the Jokey Group.

Becker, a graduate of RWTH Aachen University, has over 20 years of international experience in the successful management and leadership of multiple manufacturing sites in a global corporate environment.

"Jokey as a leading company with clear visions, strategies and a role model function in the industry also with regard to the topic of ecology and here in particular the lived Jokey Eco concept immediately inspired me. The innovative power, strength of implementation and partnership with stakeholders is exemplary", Thomas Becker explains. "I look forward to helping the Jokey team continue its success story. I am very grateful to Ralf Kemmerich that I can start with such great conditions and that I can continue to use his experience and competence".



