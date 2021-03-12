PAC Machinery Introduces Material for Sustainable E-commerce Mailer Bags

This content is a blend of industrial and consumer recycled poly. The recycled consumer material is sourced mainly from the curbside recycling of food-quality poly used in milk jugs. While this unique mailer bag material measures only 2mil thick, it is very strong and complies with USPS and FedEx requirements. Using less material than standard mailer bags (up to 30% less), Recylene reduces the burden on the environment. The cost of Recylene is only marginally higher than that of a conventional poly mailer, and research has suggested that consumers will gladly pay a bit more to contribute to a cleaner environment.

Recylene mailer bags will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger, but when used on PAC's versatile, high-speed, R1285 Automatic Bagger, the combination makes for a formidable solution for fast, environmentally-conscious, E-commerce order fulfillment packaging.

"Until now, E-commerce fulfillment packaging operations lacked a bag material that utilized a high percentage of recycled material in its formulation. Conventional poly bags typically contain a small percentage of recycled content (often derived from the waste material in their manufacturing process); this content is usually in the single digits. Conventional material thickness is around 3 mil, depending on the manufacturer", reports Mr. Greg Berguig, V.P. Sales and Marketing at PAC Machinery. "Our new Recylene material uses a special blend of consumer and industrial recycled material that exceeds 50% of the total bag material content. We believe the use of our newest bag material, which contains a much higher recycled material and is thinner and stronger, is a winning combination that will appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers", adds Berguig.



