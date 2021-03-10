H.S. Crocker Invests in Flexographic Printing Press from PCMC

The 42-in., 10-color Fusion C, with two additional downstream print stations, will give H.S. Crocker flexibility with both front and backside print capabilities at its Huntley, Ill., location later this year.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with PCMC on the next phase of our growth as a company,” said Ron Giordano, CEO, H.S. Crocker. “We have confidence that this press will serve us well for many years to come and help us continue to meet our customers’ needs, as we strive to be their most valued partner.”

With a smaller footprint and fewer parts, the Fusion C incorporates many fast make-ready and waste-saving features, including 100% web inspection, an auto-impression setting and the award-winning SteadyPrint print-stabilization technology.

“PCMC is proud to collaborate with customers like H.S. Crocker, because they recognize that our experience and innovations can grow their businesses,” said Mike Shaw, Regional Sales Manager, PCMC. “We worked hard to understand H.S. Crocker’s needs, so we could provide the right solution. We look forward to continuing a strong and lasting partnership.



