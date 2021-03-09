TricorBraun Acquires RODA Packaging

TricorBraun acquired Quebec-based RODA Packaging, further expanding its presence in Eastern Canada.

Mar 9th, 2021
Serving customers for nearly 40 years, RODA is a rigid packaging distributor specializing in the chemicals, sealants, and adhesives markets; it also serves the nutraceuticals, juices, and dry condiments and spices segments. As part of the RODA acquisition, TricorBraun will also acquire Rada Industries.

“Our acquisition of RODA Packaging continues our long track record of growth in Canada,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We are very impressed by the strong company Stéphan Berthiaume and his team have built, and with our combined expertise we will service the needs of Quebec-based businesses, along with the customers we support across North America. We are excited to welcome RODA to the TricorBraun family.”

With the acquisition, TricorBraun will continue to strategically invest in Quebec, a market the company has serviced for more than 25 years thoroughly locally-stocked inventory, dedicated team members, and products manufactured by local supplier partners.

All team members, including owner and CEO Berthiaume, will remain with TricorBraun; the team will continue to work out of the company’s existing locations in Quebec, becoming part of TricorBraun Canada. Effective with the acquisition, RODA Packaging will operate as RODA, a TricorBraun company.

“For almost 40 years, RODA Packaging and its dedicated team have been instrumental to the packaging supply chain,” said Berthiaume. “We are excited to join TricorBraun and look forward to this next chapter. Our shared focus on customer service, quality and operational excellence, along with TricorBraun’s broader supplier base and multiple locations, will allow RODA to explore its full potential and offer a more complete range of services to its customers.”

Fiber-based Tray for Fresh Vegetables and Fruit
AR Packaging introduces a tray for products such as fresh vegetables and fruits, herbs, and seeds that contains more than 95% fiber content and can be combined with a lidding film that provides consumer convenience such as easy peel opening and reclosure.
Mar 9th, 2021
RMGroup Becomes UK’s First Certified Robot Integrator
Robotics and automation specialists, RMGroup, became the first integrator in the UK to be accredited under the RIA/BARA Robot Integrators’ Certification Scheme.
Mar 9th, 2021
Toshiba: Durable Label Printers
Label printers fulfill wide-ranging healthcare, logistics, and retail applications.
Mar 8th, 2021
Fortress Uses ARM Microprocessors in Metal Detectors
Fortress Technology’s Interceptor and Interceptor DF, its latest generation of digital food metal detectors, feature the latest ARM microprocessors.
Mar 8th, 2021
ProAmpac Facilities Received SQF Food-Quality Certifications in 2020
Five ProAmpac facilities were certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program in 2020: Appleton, Wis.; Cary, Ill.; Richmond, Quebec City; Rochester, N.Y.; and Wrightstown, Wis.
Mar 8th, 2021
Vacuum Lifters
TAWI vacuum lifters are designed for use in manufacturing and mechanical processing, warehouses, and distribution terminals and can handle heavy boxes, pails, bags, drums, rolls, and more, weighing up to 600 lb.
Mar 8th, 2021
Dorner Acquired by Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dorner Mfg. Corp. from global private markets firm EQT.
Mar 8th, 2021
PreZero US Acquires Roplast Industries
Southern California recycling company PreZero US Inc. acquired Roplast Industries Inc., a sustainable PE film and bag manufacturer based in Oroville, Calif.
Mar 5th, 2021
Recyclable PE Produce Packaging
Printpack launches the Preserve PE line of recyclable laminated PE film for fresh produce that is pre-qualified by the How2Recycle organization.
Mar 5th, 2021
Amcor Partners with McKinsey.org to Build Sustainable Recycling Systems in Latin America
Amcor is partnering with McKinsey.org, a nonprofit founded by global consultancy McKinsey & Co., to develop recycling and waste management solutions that can be applied across communities in Latin America.
Mar 5th, 2021
Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label
Do-It Corp. acquired Tower Tag & Label. Both Michigan-based companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.
Mar 5th, 2021
E-Pak Machinery Announces Expansion Plans
Indiana-based E-Pak Machinery Inc. will add 30,000 sq ft of space near La Porte Municipal Airport.
Mar 4th, 2021
Foresight Group Invests in M.R. Machine Knives
M.R .Machine Knives, a UK-based manufacturer of machine knives, secured a £4m investment from private equity firm Foresight Group to support its global expansion.
Mar 4th, 2021
Food Manufacturing Data Management Software
Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.
Mar 4th, 2021
Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector
The Spanish multinational Repsol reached an agreement with rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey Group and Spanish organic dairy company Cantero de Letur to launch new packaging circular solutions for cheese products.
Mar 4th, 2021
Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App
Effective March 1st, Domino’s SafeGuard AR app is available to all its customers for remote technical support to showcase the potential of the AR-enabled remote support.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Antiviral, Antibacterial Packaging
Toppan Printing launches film-type Virusweeper packaging with antiviral and antibacterial functions designed to inhibit the growth of certain viruses and bacteria and significantly reduces their numbers on surfaces.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment
Brown Machine Group’s acquisition of GN Thermoforming Equipment will expand its thermoforming product offering and market access.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Harpak-ULMA Bolsters Case-Ready Packaging Program
Harpak-ULMA is increasing its investment in case-ready programs to support the growing emphasis, fueled by grocery industry shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on case-ready fresh food packaging.
Mar 2nd, 2021
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering Announce Partnership
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering developed a strategic partnership that will link Urania’s engineering solutions with SencorpWhite’s technical expertise and broad service capabilities in medical heat sealers.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Piab Launches Updated Website
Through multiple internal and external interviews, Piab created an even more customer-centric website that focuses on existing customers as well as exploring users.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Placon Certified by SCS Global Services for 75% Recycled Content
Placon was certified by SCS Global Services for its RPET-F75 PET material, Fresh n’ Clear Bowls & Trays, GoCubes, CrystalSeal reFresh product lines as recycled content certified.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Multivac Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Multivac began its 60th anniversary celebration by awarding four companies a one-day workshop with a consultation program individually tailored to their needs.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Mobile Lifters
TAWI Lifting Trolleys allow the user to easily lift heavy rolls, drums, and crates weighing up to 550 lb and transport them. They are ideal for production lines or for simply lifting without being confined to just one workstation.
Mar 1st, 2021
ProAmpac Announces Partnership Agreement with Clemson University
ProAmpac is partnering with the Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences to support its commitment to leading the industry in developing smart food packaging.
Mar 1st, 2021
FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a coalition to address manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International
Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mar 1st, 2021
Safety Air Gun
Exair’s VariBlast precision safety air gun with nano super air nozzle features an engineered variable flow trigger that produces a variable force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger.
Mar 1st, 2021