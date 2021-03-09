TricorBraun Acquires RODA Packaging

Serving customers for nearly 40 years, RODA is a rigid packaging distributor specializing in the chemicals, sealants, and adhesives markets; it also serves the nutraceuticals, juices, and dry condiments and spices segments. As part of the RODA acquisition, TricorBraun will also acquire Rada Industries.

“Our acquisition of RODA Packaging continues our long track record of growth in Canada,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We are very impressed by the strong company Stéphan Berthiaume and his team have built, and with our combined expertise we will service the needs of Quebec-based businesses, along with the customers we support across North America. We are excited to welcome RODA to the TricorBraun family.”

With the acquisition, TricorBraun will continue to strategically invest in Quebec, a market the company has serviced for more than 25 years thoroughly locally-stocked inventory, dedicated team members, and products manufactured by local supplier partners.

All team members, including owner and CEO Berthiaume, will remain with TricorBraun; the team will continue to work out of the company’s existing locations in Quebec, becoming part of TricorBraun Canada. Effective with the acquisition, RODA Packaging will operate as RODA, a TricorBraun company.

“For almost 40 years, RODA Packaging and its dedicated team have been instrumental to the packaging supply chain,” said Berthiaume. “We are excited to join TricorBraun and look forward to this next chapter. Our shared focus on customer service, quality and operational excellence, along with TricorBraun’s broader supplier base and multiple locations, will allow RODA to explore its full potential and offer a more complete range of services to its customers.”

