RMGroup Becomes UK’s First Certified Robot Integrator

“We are delighted to be the first integrator to achieve certification in the UK, said Rosie Davies, director of RMGroup UK. “It not only demonstrates RMGroup’s ability to deliver systems as per the required technical expectations, it also assures end users that our expert programming team has the skillset to undertake a variety of integration projects. Congratulations to RMGroup’s Tom Rees, technical director and programmers Jason Vaughan and Ketan Misty, who were all presented with ‘Expert Robot Technologist’ RIA/BARA certificates.

“The audit process was thorough, which gave us a great deal of confidence to know that we meet all the key performance and safety indicators from two reputable trade bodies. To have an independent register of certified robot integrators is vital for companies that are looking to automate, as it serves to verify customer reference sites and recommendations. We would certainly recommend the certification scheme to other UK integrators.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hadall, principal auditor for RIA (Robotic Industries Association) and BARA in the UK, said: “Integrators need to demonstrate that they are committed to providing the best service possible for their customers. The audit looks at the integrator’s technical approach, their project management processes, and how they ensure their system safety, service facilities and staff competencies all operate to the highest standards.

“RMGroup’s expert technologists were audited on an ABB IRB460 robot to prove their proficiency using the robot safely, its functionality and creating a programme based on a palletising operation.

“I was really impressed how seriously the team at RMGroup took the audit, which included having the evidence and staff available to back up the self-assessment scorecard they completed prior to formal audit. It ensured the audit went smoothly,” added Hadall.

To maintain their certified status, RMGroup will be re-audited every two years.



