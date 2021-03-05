Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label

Do-It Corp. acquired Tower Tag & Label. Both Michigan-based companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Do-It Corporation
Mar 5th, 2021
Do It Corp Tower Press Release 3

Discussion of the acquisition began in June of 2020 as Tower Tag & Label, like many companies, struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

“Both of our companies provide an excellent product and bring a customer focused approach to the industry,” said Ron McIntyre, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Do-It Corp. “As we zero-in on fifty years in the marketplace, this acquisition allows us to continue to expand in the area of retail display packaging where we are strongest — in hang tabs.”

“The time was right,” said Tom Miller, President and Owner of Tower Tag & Label. “I wanted to make sure our customers would be serviced well and provided with a quality product at a reasonable price. I am confident that Do-It Corp. will meet our customer’s expectations in satisfying their future requirements. Do-It Corp. has been this business a long time and actually invented the hang tab.”

After this acquisition all hang tabs will be manufactured at Do-It Corp.’s South Haven, Mich. facility.

Companies in this article
Tower Tag & Label, LLC
Do-It Corporation
Pre Zero Logo Rgb Petrol Grün
PreZero US Acquires Roplast Industries
Southern California recycling company PreZero US Inc. acquired Roplast Industries Inc., a sustainable PE film and bag manufacturer based in Oroville, Calif.
Mar 5th, 2021
Salad Bag Render 3
Recyclable PE Produce Packaging
Printpack launches the Preserve PE line of recyclable laminated PE film for fresh produce that is pre-qualified by the How2Recycle organization.
Mar 5th, 2021
Placed
R.A Jones Debuts Automatic Magazine Loader for Cartoning Machines
R.A Jones’ proprietary carton correction technology is designed to offer diverse CPG manufacturers safe, efficient, and flexible production.
Mar 5th, 2021
Mc Kinsey
Amcor Partners with McKinsey.org to Build Sustainable Recycling Systems in Latin America
Amcor is partnering with McKinsey.org, a nonprofit founded by global consultancy McKinsey & Co., to develop recycling and waste management solutions that can be applied across communities in Latin America.
Mar 5th, 2021
Do It Corp Tower Press Release 3
Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label
Do-It Corp. acquired Tower Tag & Label. Both Michigan-based companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.
Mar 5th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mr Machine Knives Foresight Group 31242 1608045144
Foresight Group Invests in M.R. Machine Knives
M.R .Machine Knives, a UK-based manufacturer of machine knives, secured a £4m investment from private equity firm Foresight Group to support its global expansion.
Mar 4th, 2021
Mt Prod X Value Chain1
Food Manufacturing Data Management Software
Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.
Mar 4th, 2021
Photo 1
Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector
The Spanish multinational Repsol reached an agreement with rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey Group and Spanish organic dairy company Cantero de Letur to launch new packaging circular solutions for cheese products.
Mar 4th, 2021
Domino
Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App
Effective March 1st, Domino’s SafeGuard AR app is available to all its customers for remote technical support to showcase the potential of the AR-enabled remote support.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Toppan 210218 3
Antiviral, Antibacterial Packaging
Toppan Printing launches film-type Virusweeper packaging with antiviral and antibacterial functions designed to inhibit the growth of certain viruses and bacteria and significantly reduces their numbers on surfaces.
Mar 3rd, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Feb 17th, 2021
Caseweigher Infeed Outfeed2
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Bmg Logo Family Cmyk E1516641206280 1024x205
Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment
Brown Machine Group’s acquisition of GN Thermoforming Equipment will expand its thermoforming product offering and market access.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Jay Siers
Harpak-ULMA Bolsters Case-Ready Packaging Program
Harpak-ULMA is increasing its investment in case-ready programs to support the growing emphasis, fueled by grocery industry shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on case-ready fresh food packaging.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Sencorp White
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering Announce Partnership
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering developed a strategic partnership that will link Urania’s engineering solutions with SencorpWhite’s technical expertise and broad service capabilities in medical heat sealers.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Piab Website Picobot1
Piab Launches Updated Website
Through multiple internal and external interviews, Piab created an even more customer-centric website that focuses on existing customers as well as exploring users.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Placon Post Consumer 75 Icg
Placon Certified by SCS Global Services for 75% Recycled Content
Placon was certified by SCS Global Services for its RPET-F75 PET material, Fresh n’ Clear Bowls & Trays, GoCubes, CrystalSeal reFresh product lines as recycled content certified.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Auslosung 60 Jahre Ctic
Multivac Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Multivac began its 60th anniversary celebration by awarding four companies a one-day workshop with a consultation program individually tailored to their needs.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Pro180 With Coregripper
Mobile Lifters
TAWI Lifting Trolleys allow the user to easily lift heavy rolls, drums, and crates weighing up to 550 lb and transport them. They are ideal for production lines or for simply lifting without being confined to just one workstation.
Mar 1st, 2021
More in Supplier News
Fanuc Automation Apprenticeships Image
FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a coalition to address manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gary T Headshot Sqaure
Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International
Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mar 1st, 2021
Vpsag 559w
Safety Air Gun
Exair’s VariBlast precision safety air gun with nano super air nozzle features an engineered variable flow trigger that produces a variable force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger.
Mar 1st, 2021
The NORDAC product family from NORD: Decentralized and centralized drive electronics up to 200 HP.
NORD Provides Drive Electronics for a Wide Range of Applications
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS' portfolio includes motor starters and variable frequency drives of up to 30 HP for decentralized applications and up to 200 HP for control cabinets – characterized by scalable functions, high precision regulation, and easy installation.
Feb 26th, 2021
Ldl25
Linear Electric Actuator
The SMAC LDL electric actuator, available in 1/2-in. and 1-in. widths, is said to be cost competitive with pneumatic cylinders.
Feb 26th, 2021
Backpacks Of Hope 1
Rondo-Pak Takes Part in Puerto Rico Community Aid Initiative in Response to Recent Natural Disasters
Company’s contribution to “Backpacks of Hope” mission provides emergency supplies and resources to local residents.
Feb 26th, 2021
Jason Sawyer, associate professor in Auburn’s Department of Animal Sciences, and Tom Bonner, protein market director at Winpak and an Auburn alumnus, display meat products packaged with the VarioVac Rollstock Packaging Machine provided by Winpak.
Auburn’s Dept. of Animal Sciences Partners with Winpak
Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and its Department of Animal Sciences are teaming up with packaging manufacturer and distributor Winpak to focus on research to extend the shelf life of meat and food products.
Feb 26th, 2021
Carmen Becker Pic
Amcor’s Carmen Becker Appointed to IDFA’s Fluid Milk Board
The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) appointed Carmen Becker, Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Containers at Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP), to its Fluid Milk Board.
Feb 26th, 2021
Pregis Paper Eco Mailer
Pregis to Open Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility
Pregis is opening a 300,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Bethel, Penn., to produce lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned mailers to support demand in the Northeastern region of North America.
Feb 25th, 2021
Dennis Norman Headshot Ii
Novolex Appoints Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Norman was appointed Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Paul Palmisano, who has elected to retire after more than eight years at Novolex.
Feb 25th, 2021
Steinecker 201404 Ko01 0402
Steinecker GmbH Becomes an Autonomous Company Within the Krones Group
Beginning in April 2021, Krones will move all its brewery business operations to Steinecker GmbH.
Feb 25th, 2021
INX representatives Bryce Kristo, Michelle Pack, Dayna Campobasso and John Hrdlick ready the supply of water being shipped to Texas to help with relief efforts.
INX International and CannedWater4Kids Send Drinking Water to Texas
INX International Ink Co. and CannedWater4Kids (CW4K) teamed up to send a rush delivery of CW4K premium drinking water packed in 16-oz aluminum bottles. The truckload of 33,600 units will arrive this week at the Montgomery County Food Bank near Houston.
Feb 25th, 2021