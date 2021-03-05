Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label

Discussion of the acquisition began in June of 2020 as Tower Tag & Label, like many companies, struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

“Both of our companies provide an excellent product and bring a customer focused approach to the industry,” said Ron McIntyre, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Do-It Corp. “As we zero-in on fifty years in the marketplace, this acquisition allows us to continue to expand in the area of retail display packaging where we are strongest — in hang tabs.”

“The time was right,” said Tom Miller, President and Owner of Tower Tag & Label. “I wanted to make sure our customers would be serviced well and provided with a quality product at a reasonable price. I am confident that Do-It Corp. will meet our customer’s expectations in satisfying their future requirements. Do-It Corp. has been this business a long time and actually invented the hang tab.”

After this acquisition all hang tabs will be manufactured at Do-It Corp.’s South Haven, Mich. facility.

