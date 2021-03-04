Foresight Group Invests in M.R. Machine Knives

M.R .Machine Knives, a UK-based manufacturer of machine knives, secured a £4m investment from private equity firm Foresight Group to support its global expansion.

M.R. Machine Knives
Mar 4th, 2021
M.R. Machine Knives supplies a range of knives for the food production and packaging industries. It serves customers in 50 countries, with some 80% of sales exported worldwide.

Foresight's investment is set to drive further growth across the business, with plans to diversify the customer base by targeting new sectors and geographies, including the United States, as well as investing in further in-house manufacturing capabilities to expand the product range.

As part of the transaction Foresight has introduced Dave Roberts as chairman. Roberts was a founder and chief executive at a number of food packaging manufacturers, and brings knowledge of the company's products and market dynamics.

Michael Bailey, Managing Director of M.R. Machine Knives, said: "The company has grown year-on-year since it was formed 12 years ago, but in order to take it to the next level we needed to bring on board a new partner to help the business realise its full potential.

"The Hawsons Corporate Finance team were given the remit to identify an investor that would not only offer financial backing but also help the company enter new markets whilst continuing to achieve operational excellence. Foresight Group was identified as the perfect partner to help drive the company's growth ambitions and deliver these aims. I look forward to the future and I am confident that the business will flourish with Foresight's support and backing."

Rob Jones, senior investment manager at Foresight, added: "Michael, supported by the wider team at MRMK, has built a very strong business from the ground up to become one of the most reputable companies within its sector. The company's reputation for quality and service delivery really stood out throughout the process and the sustained growth over recent years has been impressive.

"The sector has demonstrated robust trading during the pandemic and the company is well positioned to capitalize on positive market dynamics by further expanding its manufacturing capabilities, supported by Foresight's investment."


M.R. Machine Knives
E-Pak Machinery Announces Expansion Plans
Indiana-based E-Pak Machinery Inc. will add 30,000 sq ft of space near La Porte Municipal Airport.
Mar 4th, 2021
Mt Prod X Value Chain1
Food Manufacturing Data Management Software
Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.
Mar 4th, 2021
Photo 1
Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector
The Spanish multinational Repsol reached an agreement with rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey Group and Spanish organic dairy company Cantero de Letur to launch new packaging circular solutions for cheese products.
Mar 4th, 2021
Domino
Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App
Effective March 1st, Domino’s SafeGuard AR app is available to all its customers for remote technical support to showcase the potential of the AR-enabled remote support.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Fort
Fort Dearborn Co. Acquires Hammer Packaging Corp.
Fort Dearborn Co. acquired Hammer Packaging Corp. to enhance its position in the decorative label and packaging market by expanding its geographic footprint, capacity, and capabilities.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Caseweigher Infeed Outfeed2
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Bmg Logo Family Cmyk E1516641206280 1024x205
Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment
Brown Machine Group’s acquisition of GN Thermoforming Equipment will expand its thermoforming product offering and market access.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Jay Siers
Harpak-ULMA Bolsters Case-Ready Packaging Program
Harpak-ULMA is increasing its investment in case-ready programs to support the growing emphasis, fueled by grocery industry shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on case-ready fresh food packaging.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Sencorp White
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering Announce Partnership
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering developed a strategic partnership that will link Urania’s engineering solutions with SencorpWhite’s technical expertise and broad service capabilities in medical heat sealers.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Placon Post Consumer 75 Icg
Placon Certified by SCS Global Services for 75% Recycled Content
Placon was certified by SCS Global Services for its RPET-F75 PET material, Fresh n’ Clear Bowls & Trays, GoCubes, CrystalSeal reFresh product lines as recycled content certified.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Auslosung 60 Jahre Ctic
Multivac Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Multivac began its 60th anniversary celebration by awarding four companies a one-day workshop with a consultation program individually tailored to their needs.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Pro180 With Coregripper
Mobile Lifters
TAWI Lifting Trolleys allow the user to easily lift heavy rolls, drums, and crates weighing up to 550 lb and transport them. They are ideal for production lines or for simply lifting without being confined to just one workstation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Proampac Logo Rgb 951 Wide 1 650
ProAmpac Announces Partnership Agreement with Clemson University
ProAmpac is partnering with the Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences to support its commitment to leading the industry in developing smart food packaging.
Mar 1st, 2021
Fanuc Automation Apprenticeships Image
FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a coalition to address manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gary T Headshot Sqaure
Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International
Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mar 1st, 2021
Vpsag 559w
Safety Air Gun
Exair’s VariBlast precision safety air gun with nano super air nozzle features an engineered variable flow trigger that produces a variable force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger.
Mar 1st, 2021
The NORDAC product family from NORD: Decentralized and centralized drive electronics up to 200 HP.
NORD Provides Drive Electronics for a Wide Range of Applications
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS' portfolio includes motor starters and variable frequency drives of up to 30 HP for decentralized applications and up to 200 HP for control cabinets – characterized by scalable functions, high precision regulation, and easy installation.
Feb 26th, 2021
Backpacks Of Hope 1
Rondo-Pak Takes Part in Puerto Rico Community Aid Initiative in Response to Recent Natural Disasters
Company’s contribution to “Backpacks of Hope” mission provides emergency supplies and resources to local residents.
Feb 26th, 2021
Jason Sawyer, associate professor in Auburn’s Department of Animal Sciences, and Tom Bonner, protein market director at Winpak and an Auburn alumnus, display meat products packaged with the VarioVac Rollstock Packaging Machine provided by Winpak.
Auburn’s Dept. of Animal Sciences Partners with Winpak
Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and its Department of Animal Sciences are teaming up with packaging manufacturer and distributor Winpak to focus on research to extend the shelf life of meat and food products.
Feb 26th, 2021
Carmen Becker Pic
Amcor’s Carmen Becker Appointed to IDFA’s Fluid Milk Board
The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) appointed Carmen Becker, Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Containers at Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP), to its Fluid Milk Board.
Feb 26th, 2021
Pregis Paper Eco Mailer
Pregis to Open Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility
Pregis is opening a 300,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Bethel, Penn., to produce lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned mailers to support demand in the Northeastern region of North America.
Feb 25th, 2021
Dennis Norman Headshot Ii
Novolex Appoints Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Norman was appointed Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Paul Palmisano, who has elected to retire after more than eight years at Novolex.
Feb 25th, 2021
Steinecker 201404 Ko01 0402
Steinecker GmbH Becomes an Autonomous Company Within the Krones Group
Beginning in April 2021, Krones will move all its brewery business operations to Steinecker GmbH.
Feb 25th, 2021
INX representatives Bryce Kristo, Michelle Pack, Dayna Campobasso and John Hrdlick ready the supply of water being shipped to Texas to help with relief efforts.
INX International and CannedWater4Kids Send Drinking Water to Texas
INX International Ink Co. and CannedWater4Kids (CW4K) teamed up to send a rush delivery of CW4K premium drinking water packed in 16-oz aluminum bottles. The truckload of 33,600 units will arrive this week at the Montgomery County Food Bank near Houston.
Feb 25th, 2021
Logo
Eagle Product Inspection Hosts Webinar on New Era of Food Safety
On March 3rd, Eagle Product Inspection will host a live webinar on “Automation, Traceability and Remote Options: Advanced X-ray Inspection for a New Era of Food Safety.”
Feb 24th, 2021
Pro Ampac
Recyclable Film for Frozen Food
ProAmpac introduces ProActive Recyclable R-2000F designed for use in frozen food packaging. It is available in pre-made pouches or film for high-speed vf/f/s or hf/f/s lines.
Feb 24th, 2021
Index
Profol Americas Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Profol Americas, Inc. was granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by Verisys Registrars due to its implementation of a quality management system in its cast film manufacturing processes.
Feb 24th, 2021
Ag Logo
Ardagh Metal Packaging to Combine with Gores Holdings V
Ardagh Group S.A. and Gores Holdings V entered into a definitive business agreement under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh’s metal packaging business that will be held by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to create an independent public company.
Feb 24th, 2021
Abb Crb 11000 Wif Ti 8
Collaborative Robots
ABB expands its YuMi collaborative robot portfolio with GoFa and SWIFTI cobots intuitively designed so customers need not rely on in-house programming specialists.
Feb 24th, 2021