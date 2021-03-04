Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector

The agreement aims to promote the use of plastic packaging with ISCC Plus certification in the Spanish market, complying with all food safety requirements.

The Cantero de Letur Group will pioneer the use of recycled plastic packing in the organic dairy industry in Spain for its cheese products. Manufactured by Jokey, this sustainable packaging will use ISCC Plus certified Repsol Reciclex® circular PP.

The technologies used by Repsol to manufacture these circular resins make it possible to take advantage of non-recyclable plastic waste that would otherwise end up in the landfill. Thus, waste becomes a new raw material for Repsol's processes, to produce new circular materials with the same quality and functionality as virgin resins. And therefore, they are even suitable for the food industry with its high quality and hygiene requirements. In early 2020, Repsol certified all its petrochemical complexes to produce under the ISCC Plus accreditation. Jokey received this certification in August 2020 at four production sites, including Spain. This certification stands for the use and traceability of recycled materials.

"As we currently see the evolving market of new sustainable materials, the Repsol-Jokey-Cantero project is one of the first to pilot the purpose of demonstrating the long-term applicability of recycled plastics. Real, working business and material flow models will attract more partners and drive segments and the plastics industry toward a circular economy." said Michael Schmidt, Chief Procurement Officer at Jokey.

“This new alliance announced today allows us to continue advancing in our ambition to recycle the equivalent of 20 percent of our polyolefins production. At Repsol, we are fully committed to the circular economy, having a circular economy strategy since 2016. That is why we aim to offer society materials that incorporate recycling, to make end consumers participants of a responsible and circular consumption without them perceiving changes in their quality,” said Fernando Arroyo, Polypropylene Director at Repsol.

By investing in this technology, "we will meet the constant demand of our consumers for the creation of products and packaging with the lowest possible environmental impact," says Pablo Cuervo-Arango, CEO of Cantero de Letur.

With this alliance, the three companies show their commitment to the environment and the circular economy, reduce the production and consumption of virgin materials, and respond to consumers' demands for more environmentally friendly packaging, leading the transition in a sector with high hygiene safety requirements.