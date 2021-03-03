Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App

Back at the start of the pandemic, in advance of the Domino Printing global launch, Domino North America announced the launch of its enhanced remote service options, utilizing Augmented Reality, to further support its customers. Domino saw the immediate need from its customers given some limitations they had in having suppliers visiting their facilities at that time, as well as the need for experienced support for added efficiency. So Domino designed SafeGuard Augmented Reality to give added support its customers.

Click on either of the following links to access the app:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dominoprinting.dominoarassist

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gh/app/domino-safeguard-ar/id1544735355



