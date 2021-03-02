Harpak-ULMA Bolsters Case-Ready Packaging Program

The initiative will focus new planning, resources, and commitments to deliver the technological innovation, customer service, and end-to-end packaging solutions required to improve both value and bottom-line performance for producers of case-ready meat, poultry, and seafood.

In addition, Jay Siers, an industry veteran with 35 years of case-ready experience, was appointed to the new position of Case-Ready Specialist to execute the new initiative.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the long-term shift towards omnichannel grocery sales, placing increased market pressures and demand on producers of case-ready fresh meats — which is portioned and packaged at a central processing facility rather than inside the retail store. COVID-19 continues to reshape the landscape, challenging food producers, grocery retailers, and consumers,” said Jerry Rundle, Harpak-ULMA vice president of sales.

“Case-ready producers need flexible packaging lines that deliver a better bang for the buck – and there is no OEM better positioned to deliver on this than Harpak-ULMA,” Rundle said. “Customers seeking to pivot their packaging strategy in response to market changes benefit from more flexible packaging solutions. Our expertise in that arena delivers them tangible savings, in both time and money.”

“Jay Siers' appointment as Case-Ready Specialist brings 35 years of case-ready experience and a unique skill set that will strengthen our presence in the case-ready market,” Rundle said. Siers joins Harpak-ULMA from a position as North American Sales Manager with FPEC Corp. There, he was responsible for beef and pork system sales in North America as well as select multi-national accounts.

Siers will lead the establishment of a presence for Harpak-ULMA in Omaha, Neb., which has a long history in the fresh meat markets and said his appointment with the company “where customer-driven innovation is paramount” is the capstone of his 35-year industry experience. Siers added, “Companies that take the time to get to know their customers products make better recommendations and that builds trust. I’m also aware of customers that credit HARPAK-ULMA for bringing them new packaging ideas and technologies they hadn't previously considered. That’s more important than ever. Our industry is facing an onslaught of challenges ranging from managing labor turnover, a gating factor for growth, to implementing digital transformation improvements accelerated by effects of a worldwide pandemic. I’m looking forward to leveraging advanced technologies from Augmented Reality to smart connected machines to bring case-ready producers to the next level of production efficiencies,” Siers said.



