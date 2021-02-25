Pregis to Open Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility

The facility will house multiple production lines and is scheduled to be operational at the beginning of May. Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions, boosting employment opportunities in the region. The facility also has room to expand to meet future demand.

“E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Brand owners and retailers are looking for sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Pregis’ investment in this new manufacturing facility is yet another commitment to our robust e-commerce offering and our dedication to sustainable protective packaging options,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.

Pregis acquired the technology to manufacture the eco-mailer shipping solution in October 2020 with the goal to scale the production of the curbside recyclable product to meet consumer demand. The company self-manufactures the proprietary equipment used to produce the mailers. The new capacity in Pennsylvania will be in addition to that produced in the centrally-located facility in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The company has plans to expand with two additional sites to serve strategic geographic markets during 2021 which will create approximately 450 new jobs.



