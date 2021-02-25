Novolex Appoints Chief Financial Officer

In this capacity, Norman will lead Novolex’s finance organization and will be responsible for finance, accounting, treasury, risk management, and information technology.

“I am pleased to welcome Dennis to our leadership team,” said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege. “His proven track record of growth through both M&A and organic initiatives as well as his extensive experience in leading financial operations will make an immediate impact as we continue to position Novolex for the future. I am confident Dennis will provide strong leadership and prove an excellent addition to the Novolex team.”

Norman joins Novolex from nThrive, Inc., a healthcare IT and services company, where he contributed to significant transformation at the company including integrating multiple acquisitions. Prior to that, Norman spent 16 years as an executive leader in charge of strategic planning, finance and corporate development at Polymer Group, Inc./Avintiv, Inc., the last six years as CFO.

“I look forward to joining the Novolex team and contributing to the organization’s growth and further success in the market,” Norman said. “I am excited to lead the high-performing finance organization and help the company achieve its objectives, accelerate growth and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

To ensure an orderly transition, Palmisano will stay on through April 30, 2021.

“Paul has played a pivotal role in virtually every phase of the Novolex growth story, leading us through 10 acquisitions, engaging with our investors and building a world-class finance organization,” Bikulege said. “We wish him the very best in his retirement.”



