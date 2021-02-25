INX International and CannedWater4Kids Send Drinking Water to Texas

INX International Ink Co. and CannedWater4Kids (CW4K) teamed up to send a rush delivery of CW4K premium drinking water packed in 16-oz aluminum bottles. The truckload of 33,600 units will arrive this week at the Montgomery County Food Bank near Houston.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

INX International Ink Co.
Feb 25th, 2021
INX representatives Bryce Kristo, Michelle Pack, Dayna Campobasso and John Hrdlick ready the supply of water being shipped to Texas to help with relief efforts.
In Montgomery County, approximately 78,000 households remain without power at this time. It is uncertain when full power will return and a boil-water advisory remains in effect. Fortunately, humanitarian efforts from companies like CW4K and INX will make a difference.

“This is the first of several truckloads we plan to send,” said Greg Stromberg, CannedWater4Kids founder and CEO. “When we saw the news, we just had to help. It was the right thing to do because clean, safe drinking water is critical for staying healthy and hydrated. Coordinating and financing the water delivery was a team effort. We couldn’t have done it without the help of INX International.”

“People across the state of Texas are in great need of fresh drinking water after the winter storms have destroyed their water supply. We are glad to be able to do our part and help out the local communities,” remarked John Hrdlick, President and CEO of INX International Ink Co.

Renee Schouten, Director of Marketing for INX, added “INX has been a main sponsor and supporter of CW4K for a long time. We believe in their purpose to provide clean, safe drinking water to those in need, and we’re here to help any chance we get.”

