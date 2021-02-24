Profol Americas Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Profol America’s certification follows that of its counterparts in Greiz, Germany and Guangzhou, China, offering a more global span of quality excellence.
Widely used in manufacturing, quality management system standards, and quality improvement approaches are all means of improving customer satisfaction and organizational competitiveness. “Our ISO 9001:2015 certification, along with our designation as an SQF (Safe Quality Food) manufacturer, opens the door to do business in markets that require the certification for their own quality practices. It illustrates our commitment to quality and process due diligence,” states Profol Americas, Inc. CEO Mark Thoeny.