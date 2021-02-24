Domino Announces Digital Printing Service Engineer

Frist worked at Frontier Label were he began as an operator, then onto production manager for 10 years. During this time, Frist developed a keen interest in service when he was trained as a maintenance operator on the converter’s HP digital presses and was responsible for keeping their machines running production. He excelled at this role and was eventually recruited by HP into their service organization.

For the next four years, Frist serviced HP commercial and label digital presses before joining Kornit, a manufacturer of digital textile inkjet printers for the garment and apparel industry. It was there that he developed a passion for inkjet.

On joining Domino, Frist says, “Domino was a natural fit. I enjoy working on inkjet equipment, and I am excited to learn new things in the inkjet world. I wanted to get back into the label industry, and I heard great things about Domino. I wanted to be part of the team. I’m looking forward to building and maintaining great relationships with our customers.”

Tom Grencik, Service Manager of Domino Digital Printing North America says, “We are very excited to have Samuel join Domino, his years of service and production experience will be a great asset for our customers. Working for a label converter for over a decade as production manager, and prior to that as an operator…he understands the label business. He understands the importance of uptime. He understands how critical it is to meet production schedules. He has a clear understanding of the needs of converters and can certainly empathize with them because he has walked in their shoes. It’s easy to see why we are very excited to have him join Domino.”



