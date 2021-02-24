Ardagh Metal Packaging to Combine with Gores Holdings V

Ardagh Group S.A. and Gores Holdings V entered into a definitive business agreement under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh’s metal packaging business that will be held by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to create an independent public company.

Ardagh Group
Feb 24th, 2021
Ardagh will retain an approximately 80% stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMP) and receive up to $3.4 billion in cash in the transactions. Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Beverage, will be CEO of AMP. Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh, will serve as Chairman and Shaun Murphy, COO of Ardagh, will serve as Vice Chairman of the company following the closing of the transaction.

“Ardagh Metal Packaging is benefiting from long-term megatrends, including sustainability and changing consumer preferences,” said Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh. “The business has grown significantly since our acquisition of the metal beverage packaging business in 2016 and we have a clear roadmap that we believe will lead us to more than double Adjusted EBITDA by 2024, as we invest in support of our customers’ growth. We are delighted to partner with Gores Holdings V to create a NYSE-listed pure-play beverage can business of scale with impeccable ESG credentials, and we intend to remain a committed, long-term majority shareholder of AMP as it continues its growth journey.”

“Over the past five years, our metal packaging business has grown its position as one of the world’s leading beverage can producers through our agility and foresight in tapping into emerging consumer and market trends,” said Oliver Graham, CEO of AMP. “Our accelerated growth strategy is timely and deepens our connection with our customers as demand for sustainable beverage cans continues to grow.”

Alec Gores, Chairman and CEO of The Gores Group and Chairman of GoresHoldings V, said, “Ardagh Metal Packaging has solidified its position as a clear leader in sustainability. The Company has an entrepreneurial owner-manager culture that has led to a successful transformation underpinned by powerful industry dynamics. With a compelling financial profile and clear trajectory for growth, we believe AMP can continue to lead the charge, and we look forward to partnering with Paul Coulson and the team as they continue to execute a targeted expansion strategy supported by highly visible market demand and a strong track record of disciplined and efficient capital deployment.”

“Sustainability is an important component of our investment strategy, and AMP is a clear leader in this space—environmentally, ecologically and socially,” said Mark Stone, Senior Managing Director of The Gores Group and CEO of GoresHoldings V. “As customers around the world continue to demand sustainable solutions, we believe the company is strongly positioned to capitalize on the exceptional growth opportunities ahead and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the team to do so.”

Eagle Product Inspection Hosts Webinar on New Era of Food Safety
On March 3rd, Eagle Product Inspection will host a live webinar on “Automation, Traceability and Remote Options: Advanced X-ray Inspection for a New Era of Food Safety.”
Feb 24th, 2021
Pro Ampac
Recyclable Film for Frozen Food
ProAmpac introduces ProActive Recyclable R-2000F designed for use in frozen food packaging. It is available in pre-made pouches or film for high-speed vf/f/s or hf/f/s lines.
Feb 24th, 2021
Index
Profol Americas Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Profol Americas, Inc. was granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by Verisys Registrars due to its implementation of a quality management system in its cast film manufacturing processes.
Feb 24th, 2021
Abb Crb 11000 Wif Ti 8
Collaborative Robots
ABB expands its YuMi collaborative robot portfolio with GoFa and SWIFTI cobots intuitively designed so customers need not rely on in-house programming specialists.
Feb 24th, 2021
02006015
Schubert North America Offers Virtual Web-Seminar Series in 2021
As Covid-19 continues to cause the cancellation of in-person events, Schubert will bring its innovations to its customers virtually during live web-seminars.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Oficinas
Faca Packaging Celebrates 50th Anniversary
In 2020, Faca Packaging, a manufacturer of acrylic packaging, celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Click
Wrap-around Case Packer
Sidel launches the Cermex WB47 case packer designed to handle wrap-around blanks as well as RSC and HSC cases.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Sterling Anthony
Single-face Laminated Packaging
Throughout its history, corrugated board has been known more for brawn than beauty.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Overview
Columbia/Okura Celebrates 25th Anniversary
February 2021 marks a milestone 25th Anniversary for Columbia/Okura a manufacturer of end-of-line automated palletizing and material handling solutions.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Material Transfer
Bulk Bag Discharging System
The Material Master bulk bag discharging system from Material Transfer features a scale system and crusher that provides for an efficient, controlled discharge of materials through a loss-in-weight operation into customer’s existing process.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Image 4
Compostable Electrostatic Dissipating Film
Eco Works ESD from EcoCortec contains renewable raw materials ranging from 5% to 45%, depending on the formulation, as well as anti-static properties that reduce or eliminate static buildup.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Trine New Module 002
Modular Labeling Station
The Trine Modular Labeling Station from Accraply is an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers designed to improve throughput, simplify changeovers and operation, reduce maintenance costs, and improve label appearance.
Feb 19th, 2021
Unknown
THK America Celebrates 50th Anniversary
As a linear motion products manufacturer, THK America has introduced innovations in precision motion components for the past five decades.
Feb 19th, 2021
Videojet 1880 Cij Printer
Continuous Inkjet Printer
The Videojet 1880 Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) printer is designed to help users proactively prevent manufacturing downtime using advanced, digitally enabled technology.
Feb 19th, 2021
Digital Transformation 3 814
The Antares Vision Group Expands Its Software Capabilities Through The Acquisition of rfXcel Corporation
Feb 18th, 2021
Logo Lantech Shorr Packaging E1524805884596 300x200 5f0daa483d5f7
Lantech Wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award
Lantech won the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.
Feb 18th, 2021
Pti Wna Press Release 2
PTI Awarded its Waldner Business to WNA Packaging Technologies
The existing Waldner sales, service, and engineering teams at PTI will continue to operate under WNA Packaging Technologies.
Feb 18th, 2021
How2 Recycle Photo
Novolex Adding Recycling Instructions Labeling to Plastic Products
In addition to expanding its capacity to recycle store drop-off items, Novolex is adding How2Recycle instructions to a variety of plastic bags.
Feb 18th, 2021
Mod Sort Integrated By Multi Conveyor High Res
Multi-Conveyor Integrates Omnidirectional Roller-Top Belting Technology Into Its Conveyor Systems
Multi-Conveyor integrates System Plast’s ModSort technology into several of its conveyor systems.
Feb 17th, 2021
Thumbnail Image002
NuTec Employs Epson Cleanroom SCARA Robots to Automate Medical Syringe Manufacturing, Including a COVID-19 Medical Application
NuTec’s Syringe Coating Machine Includes Four Epson G6 Cleanroom SCARA Robots to Precisely, Efficiently, and Cost-Effectively Automate Syringe Manufacturing.
Feb 17th, 2021
Virtual Showroom Press Release 2
Serac to Present Low Environmental Impact Packaging Solutions in Virtual Showroom
From February 25th until March 19th, Serac invites all customers and end-users to a showroom entirely designed in 3D for a 360° immersive experience.
Feb 17th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3752480 161527 0ab93c7f 7add 417e 8c50 Ff68acfad84d 0
Toshiba Announces Vice President of Managed Print Services
Scott Robinson was promoted to Vice President of Managed Print Services (MPS) for Toshiba America Business Solutions.
Feb 17th, 2021
Index 5f5233bd7b512
INX International and VerifyMe Sign Supply Agreement
INX International Ink Co. and VerifyMe, Inc. signed a supply agreement that builds on the strategic partnership they formed in January 2019.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Logo New Rgb
Motion Announces Management Promotions
Motion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co., has promoted seven executives.
Feb 16th, 2021
The Optima Consumer team that played a leading role in the development of the Optima EGS. Left to right: Matthias Schaal (Director Engineering), Thomas Probst (Business Development Manager), Dr. Tobias Freiberger (Group Leader Development), Ulrich Burkart (Sales Coordinator), Herbert Trautwein (Project Engineer), Sieghardt Lay (Director Sales Food & Beverages), Christoph Held (Managing Director).
Optima Awarded the International FoodTec Award
The Optima EGS machine concept from Optima consumer GmbH was awarded the silver International FoodTec Prize by the German Agricultural Society (DLG).
Feb 16th, 2021
Dorner Flex Move Helix
Build-to-Order Inclines/Declines Available on FlexMove® Helix Conveyors
Feb 15th, 2021
Tab Wrapper Stainless Steel
Stretch Wrap
TAB Industries introduces a line of stretch wrap film designed specifically for use with the its TAB Wrapper Tornado line orbital wrapping machines.
Feb 15th, 2021
Daubert Cromwell Press Release Clear Pak 5000 Packaging Film 3
Anti-Corrosion Film
Daubert Cromwell’s ClearPak 5000 poly packaging film is designed for protecting aluminum, steel, and other metals during storage and transit.
Feb 12th, 2021
Sig Vcs Tandem System
Automatic Bundler System
Signode introduces the SIG-VCS TANDEM automatic bundler system for the corrugated industry.
Feb 12th, 2021