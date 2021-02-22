2021 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award Call for Entries

This award recognizes primary (end) user companies and organizations that have developed and implemented measurable and innovative reusable transport packaging solutions in their supply chains. The application form is available on the RPA website (click here). Submissions are due by June 1.

New this year is a second award category for business-to-consumer reusable transport packaging for moving products from retail distribution centers or stores to consumers in store pickup, direct-to-home delivery, or ecommerce applications. The award recognizes emerging reusable transport packaging innovation in a growing market that would benefit from a reuse system. The award involves secondary or tertiary packaging types for product handling and distribution to consumers, not primary packaging in which a consumer engages with each use of the product. The new award joins the longstanding award category for demonstration of reusable packaging excellence in business-to-business supply chain applications.

“We added the business-to-consumer category this year because of the seismic changes in consumer buying behavior and order fulfillment processes that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response our industry is bringing new reusable packaging innovations to market that deliver products directly to a consumer’s preferred receipt location, extending the advantages of a reuse system beyond the traditional in-store purchase. We would like to recognize and showcase these emerging reuse solutions for a growing market that needs higher-performing, zero-waste packaging,” said RPA President and CEO Tim Debus.

The awards will be given to primary users of reusable transport packaging systems. Primary users do not have to be a member of the RPA to enter. Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges, based on the quantifiable environmental and economic benefits of the reusable system. Winners will be notified in August and should be available to attend PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, September 27-29, to receive the award and to present their winning case study.

Winners will receive a complimentary Primary User RPA membership for one year; lodging to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO 2021; a commemorative trophy; RPA website, public relations and social media exposure; and posting of their case study on the RPA website. Complete terms and conditions are on the application form.



