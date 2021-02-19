THK America Celebrates 50th Anniversary

As a linear motion products manufacturer, THK America has introduced innovations in precision motion components for the past five decades.

THK America, Inc.
Feb 19th, 2021
In 1971, THK was established in Meguro-ku, Tokyo, under its first name, Toho Seiko Co., Ltd. In 1972, THK became the first company in the world to develop a method of linear motion with rolling contact and began manufacturing and selling the commercialized result: linear motion (LM) guides. In 1977, THK's Kofu Plant, the first full-scale LM guide production plant, was established. This was THK's first step in expanding production facilities. From there, THK took operations worldwide and expanded to North America and Germany. As THK set out on growing globally, it did so with a spirit of innovation and the determination to solve customer dilemmas with cutting-edge solutions. The product line expanded to include ball splines and ball screws, LM guides, actuators and cross-roller rings. A commitment to innovation led to the development of THK’s patented caged ball design. Consisting of a plastic structure that provides a pocket in which the metal balls roll and stay separated, this design reduces wear and friction, retains lubricant that provides longer service life for the bearings and gives the customer superb noise reduction during operation.

Pioneers in linear motion guides since 1971, THK continues that same spirit in 2021. Recently, THK introduced a variety of innovations to meet the needs of customers in an ever-changing world. its products can be found in robotics, manufacturing machinery, medical/surgical devices, packaging, semi-conductor manufacturing, and more. “We are proud of all we have accomplished over the past 50 years,” commented Ed Johnson, vice president of sales, THK America, Inc. “We are the components that go inside of what you build, and we are pleased that so many of our customers have honored us as a valued partner. We all have the need to move forward and whether you measure that movement in sub-microns or in meters, THK will continue to listen to your needs and provide the solutions to exceed them. The only limitation is your imagination, because if you can think it, we can assist you in designing and building it.”

