Novolex Adding Recycling Instructions Labeling to Plastic Products

Novolex will add the How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label to products across its business units. These include products from Shields® such as poly mailers for shipping applications and security bags frequently used in the banking industry; and products from Hilex®, including the iconic “Thank You” plastic T-shirt bags, produce bags for conventional and organic items, and the Load & Seal™ Tamper Evident Deliver Bags, which are growing in demand as to-go orders increase at restaurants.

Novolex is a member of How2Recycle, a program created by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to clearly communicate recycling instructions to the public. The program offers standardized labels that provide clear, concise and consistent instructions for how to recycle each product.

“Increased consumer knowledge is key for the success of recycling, and we are proud to partner with the How2Recycle program to help accomplish that,” said Erik Gonring, Director of Sustainability of Novolex. “People want to do their part for the environment, and labeling our products is one more way to help everyone recycle successfully. Better consumer messaging is one more step towards achieving a circular model for film products.”