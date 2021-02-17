Multi-Conveyor Integrates Omnidirectional Roller-Top Belting Technology Into Its Conveyor Systems

Multi-Conveyor integrates System Plast’s ModSort technology into several of its conveyor systems.

Feb 17th, 2021
Multi-Conveyor incorporates licensed, certified, and/or officially trained roller-belt technologies on its equipment on a regular basis. This approach brings the benefits of modular plastics to complex package handling processes like sorting, merging, and aligning even small items. The result is a simplified, safer, cost-effective solution for product orientation and control.

The ModSort is driven by MDR technology, designed to transfer, sort, divert, left justify, and right justify, and it works with all shapes and sizes. The key features of the ModSort by System Plast include easy to integrate, programmable, virtually no noise, and low voltage, and it's safe—which is why Multi-Conveyor may consider this belting for your application.

The ModSort uses a System Plast roller-top belt with spheres on 1-in. centers that provide the capability of omnidirectional control of products being transported. The roller-top belt is powered by a 24 VDC motorized driven roller in the direction of travel, while a divert belt with similar drive is located below the spheres and runs perpendicular to the top belt in either direction. The result is the ability to combine the two belt motions to create a divert on-the-fly for the product at a designated vector angle left or right, or if the roller-top belt is stopped, the product can be diverted at 90 degrees. Modsort and System Plast are trademarks of Regal Beloit Corp.

Multi-Conveyor also incorporates other roller top brands and styles for various applications.



