Optima Awarded the International FoodTec Award

The Optima Consumer team that played a leading role in the development of the Optima EGS. Left to right: Matthias Schaal (Director Engineering), Thomas Probst (Business Development Manager), Dr. Tobias Freiberger (Group Leader Development), Ulrich Burkart (Sales Coordinator), Herbert Trautwein (Project Engineer), Sieghardt Lay (Director Sales Food & Beverages), Christoph Held (Managing Director).

The Optima EGS handles the fully automated evacuation, gassing and seaming of baby milk powder containers in the high-care room, and considerably increases production reliability.

"We are delighted to receive this award. Receiving this award from renowned experts in the food industry is the confirmation that the Optima EGS can offer our customers greater production reliability, product quality and conservation of resources in baby milk powder production," says Christoph Held, Managing Director at Optima consumer GmbH. The market requirements of baby milk powder producers were assessed in detail during the development of the EGS.

The company's sustainability strategy is also having an effect, says Dominik Broellochs, Optima's Group Sustainability Manager. Sustainably designing machine technologies is part of the EGS concept. "Compared to conventional post-gassing systems, the amount of space required has been reduced by over 40 percent," says Broellochs.



