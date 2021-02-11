Tekni-Plex Announces Vice President, Market and Strategy Development

Haenni will be responsible for leading Tekni-Plex’s efforts in developing and accelerating solutions to support the emerging needs of the food and beverage markets.

“Over the course of Rodolfo’s almost 20-year career in the packaging industry, he has passionately led a variety of growth efforts. He has built leading businesses by connecting market and consumer needs with a value-added development pipeline. Rodolfo’s inherent understanding of how sustainability challenges can drive innovative product and materials creation will also be a major asset in developing value-added solutions,” said Brenda Chamulak, president, Tekni-Plex Packaging Products.

Haenni comes to Tekni from AptarGroup, Inc., where he spent eight years leading the food marketing team. Prior to that, he was with Closure Systems International where he led the company’s global efforts for non-carbonated beverages, having previously headed the marketing team in Latin America.

Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Haenni earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and a Masters of Business Administration in marketing from ESPM University. For the past 10 years, he has resided near Charlotte, NC.



