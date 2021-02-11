ABB Upgrades RobotStudio to Include Robot Braking Distance Simulator

Enabling the robot’s braking distance to be accurately calculated, the function overcomes the need to add safety margins into cell designs, enabling space savings of up to 25%.

The new RobotStudio function uses ABB's superior motion control technology to predict the robot's movements with millimetric precision. This allows the exact movement of the robot to be simulated in RobotStudio, enabling the user to determine the correct size of the safety zone required, and the ideal location of features including light curtains, safety fencing and controllers.

For applications using ABB's SafeMove software, the data on the robot's final position can be used to determine the size of the green, amber, and red zones where the robot will either continue working, slow down or come to a halt, depending on the location of the operator. This is especially beneficial in collaborative applications where operators need to be confident that a robot has stopped before approaching it.

"Our new robot braking distance function for RobotStudio equips the user with information about a robot’s real-world movements with an unprecedented level of accuracy,” says Antti Matinlauri, Head of Product Management for ABB Robotics. “Predicting the braking behavior of a robot with its payload will help system integrators and end users save time and costs, with up to 25 percent reduction in the footprint when it comes to designing and building a robot cell or setting up a safety zone. This will help our customers optimize their processes and get the most out of their automation solutions."

