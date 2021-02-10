Columbia Machine Palletizer Division Announces Strategic Relationship with Integra Systems Brazil

This milestone achievement follows a similar agreement announced earlier this year between Integra Systems and Columbia/Okura LLC.

Columbia has been working with Integra since 2014. The execution of these recent license agreements reflects Columbia’s ongoing confidence in pursuing a strategic relationship with Integra Systems.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Integra. This will allow the Palletizer Division at Columbia to serve the expanding market in Brazil with complete Palletizing and Load Transfer Solutions that are Manufactured and Serviced from Brazil. Having the local resources and support of such a great partner will be a huge benefit to our Customers” says Pat O’Connor, President of the Columbia Palletizer Division.

“The license agreement with Columbia is a major milestone and a natural response to our expanding market in Brazil, allowing Integra to serve clients with greater speed, and lower costs”, says Renato Maia, Managing Partner of Integra Systems Industria e Comercio Ltda. “Integra is enthusiastic with the opportunity and looks forward to further enhancing Columbia’s reputation and reach locally”.

Columbia continues to evolve product offerings to meet growing customer needs for innovative, safe and flexible palletizing systems. The expanded relationship with Integra will leverage the strengths of both companies to serve client needs in Brazil and Latin America. With over 50 years of palletizing experience, Columbia remains focused on providing the best solutions for our client’s needs.