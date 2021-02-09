Financing Available on PakTech Applicators

As a manufacturer with 30 years of experience supporting the food, beverage, and household products industries, we know how important efficient, reliable equipment is to growing your business. We also know the importance of strong cash flow, and how vital it is for equipment to pay for itself. That’s why we’ve partnered with GreatAmerica to offer no money down financing options on all applicators. Like our handles, we want adding an applicator to your facility to be smart, sustainable, and simple.

Here’s how it works. First, contact your PakTech sales rep and ask about applicator financing options. Don’t know who your sales rep is? Find out here. Financing is offered on all applicators with your choice of terms from 12 to 60 months. Transactions are written on Equipment Finance Agreements—which means you own the applicator on Day 1. GreatAmerica will take a security interest in the equipment and release it upon payment in full.

The best part about applicator financing is there’s no money down. Once your application for financing is accepted, we will begin manufacturing your equipment, and the first payment will be due 30 days from order date. Your first payment will not be prorated—it will be the same fixed payment you make every month, making it easier for your business to budget for your new equipment.

This is the first time PakTech is offering financing, and we’re happy to partner with GreatAmerica to make this option available. With 29 years of experience, GreatAmerica is the largest private independent small-ticket equipment finance company in the U.S. The applicator financing program was customized specifically for PakTech to best serve our customers’ business needs.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of your organization. Capital spending can create a burden on that lifeblood. Financing helps the business match revenue and expense cash flows while reaping the benefits of automation,” says Joshua Kinsley, Director of Finance at PakTech.



