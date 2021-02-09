Karville Increases Capacity for Pouch Machine Manufacturing

The added capacity for fabrication is coupled with extended service support. New service technicians, designers, mechanical assemblers, software engineers, and help desk are all part of new support team. Recent hires will also allow us to connect instantaneously via our software and virtual platform to our customers from both Switzerland and Americas. With a touch of a button on the MMI, our customers are connected directly with our control center. Our vision is clear, service is our number one priority.

“We are establishing a global service support program that start with highly technical team along with software & connectivity. Our software and hardware platform along with innovative tools as smart glasses, tablets and virtual world, allows us to train & service our customers,” advises Gianfranco Locatelli, Technical Director, Karlville Swiss.

In 2021, Karlville Swiss will launch new machine models to satisfy demands not yet covered by our portfolio. Some machines already in production, these include multiformat side gusset and quad seals with automatic valve application. New machines have been designed on the same platform, keeping in mind our successful solutions as easiness of use, modular design, fully connected and servo-controlled machines with quick set-up and low start-up waste, further improving production speed performances. Added features for coming and existing machines will be available as optional to increase productivity for unexpert operators and for new generation mono and recyclable materials.

“We have a solid technical and commercial team. The Karlville Swiss venture is a textbook case in hard work, longevity and timing. The focus on digital and explosion of flexible packaging are key factors as well. Our team has been working in pouch converting business all in parallel paths for past 25 years. Coming together as a band of expert has allowed us to execute swiftly to establish our company as a global leader in pouch in short time frame,” shares Raul Matos, VP Sales & Marketing.

