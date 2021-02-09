Arol North America Names Vice President and General Manager

Pinto has worked for 26 years in the packaging machinery industry, climbing the professional ladder from project engineer to branch management.

Commercially focused executive of the packaging machinery industry with international working experience, for the last 14 years with Arol Group, he was responsible for expanding Arol market share in Canada and the successfully start-up Arol Latin America.

Locker joined Arol in 2003 and his hard work, commitment, unconditional dedication, and knowledge of the industry were essential to Arol Group's growth and success in the North American market. Locker will remain with the Arol Group, supporting specific commercial projects with his great experience.

