Packadore Collective Rethinks Packaging Closures

Packadore Collective's Cap Off is a conceptual design innovation for packaging closures with a clear purpose—for purpose driven use and reuse.

The concept envisages that all relevant brand packaging in store and online is sold with a simple top seal and that reusable caps are sold separately for use and reuse across multiple different types of products. This solution helps preserve the value of the packaging lids for far longer, helps reduce waste and cost, plus increases the recyclability of the core packaging.

Additional functionality can be built into the design of the reusable caps such as for jam jar spoons or pouring spouts for juice.



