Domino North America Appoints Director of Marketing

Nikki Johnson was appointed Director of Marketing for Domino North America.

Domino North America
Feb 2nd, 2021
Nikki Johnson

Johnson has cultivated a successful track record of leadership and success in various marketing and sales roles, within the packaging sector during her almost 30 year career. Her experience also extends to being an active participant in various industry specific associations, playing a vital role in each, such as PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing) and the Contract Packaging Association.

“The executive team here in North America believe Nikki Johnson will support Domino North America in the next chapter of growth and success” said Frank Eickenberg, President of Domino North America. “We have been impressed with her track record of success and commitment to the end user, one that is focused on establishing long-term partnerships. Nikki has consistently delivered growth, and represented adaptability and awareness throughout the constantly evolving phases of the packaging industry in her almost 30 years of experience. With the current economic climate resulting from the pandemic, the level of understanding to support the changes and disruptions experienced by our customers has never been more essential. Nikki will be an instrumental part of this evolution in driving the value of our support we bring to our customers going forward.”

“I am honored to represent Domino North America as its next Director of Marketing, and look forward to leading our innovative team” Johnson shared. “Having been in the packaging industry, and coding and marking specifically, Domino has always been perceived as the gold standard of innovative and reliable traceability solutions. To now be a part of that experience offers tremendous opportunities to continue that legacy of innovation and show the value it brings to our customers in a more impactful way. We are just getting started.”

Domino North America
