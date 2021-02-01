PCMC Appoints Business Development Manager

In this role, Piotter will develop the company’s new packaging systems division, which will specialize in creating dynamic, comprehensive, and efficient tissue packaging systems for customers around the world.

Piotter brings more than 35 years of experience in developing complete packaging systems for a variety of industries. He joins PCMC after being extensively involved in engineering, sales, and business management and development.

“Andy’s expertise and customer relationships are exactly what PCMC needs as we launch this new business segment,” said Jason Hilsberg, Tissue Sales Director for PCMC. “Creating comprehensive, effective and thoughtful packaging systems requires a unique understanding of technology, capital equipment and the ever-changing tissue environment—and Andy brings all of that, in addition to a passion for customer service. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

