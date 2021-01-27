FANUC Launches CRX Cobot Website

The site provides online training modules, a deep dive into a wide range of peripheral device and tooling partners, and the latest product information about its CRX cobot lineup.

CRX PRODUCT FEATURES

FANUC’s new CRX collaborative robots are easy to use and program, safe, flexible, and quick to get up and running for a variety of manufacturing and industrial applications. The CRX is available in two models, both with 10kg payloads, including the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L long-reach version. A new tablet teach pendant with icon-based drag-and-drop control enables anyone to program the robot – no programming knowledge is required. The new CRX series offers customers eight years of maintenance-free operation, and the same industrial reliability that FANUC is known for all over the world.

A lightweight and sleek construction makes it easy to mount the CRX on a mobile platform, allowing operators to glide the cobot to different work areas. A new simplified gripper connection makes it straightforward to change end-of-arm-tools for new tasks. Also, an IP67 rating means the CRX can work in harsh environments.

“When it comes to cobots, the CRX is an exceptional choice for companies – even for first time robot users,” said Eric Potter, director of FANUC’s general industry and automotive engineering segments. “Like all of FANUC’s robots, the CRX offers our proven industrial quality and reliability. In addition, this robot can operate for eight years maintenance-free – truly a game changer for companies looking to lower costs and increase productivity.”

ONLINE TRAINING MODULES

New CRX e-Learning training modules help customers get their employees quickly up to speed. There are currently three online tutorials that cover a product overview with features, unboxing and setup, and a programming course. Additional learning modules will be offered in the next few months.

Register on the site to start the free online CRX training modules and learn how easy it is to setup and use the CRX in a very short timeframe.

EASY INTEGRATION OF PERIPHERAL DEVICES

The new CRX site includes a list of FANUC approved CRX device suppliers for Cobot EOAT devices, grippers, accessories and plugins. The growing list of partners include: ATI, Leoni, OnRobot, Schmalz, Schunk, SMC, Soft Robotics, and Swivellink. Because it’s easy to connect third-party devices to the CRX, customers will be able to get up and running right away using the devices that work for their application.

FANUC welcomes industrial robot device suppliers interested in having their products or solutions become part of the FANUC approved devices program for the CRX collaborative robots.

APPLICATIONS

Since its initial introduction, the new CRX cobot continues to take on more applications, including inspection, palletizing, machine tending, vision guided pick and place, sanding and welding. Watch the application videos and learn how the CRX can help customers create more efficient manufacturing.

