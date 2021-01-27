Serac Hires Western Regional Sales Manager

As Western Regional Sales Manager, Molinar will oversee all machine and line sales activities within our product portfolio. He will work in close collaboration with the Managing and Sales Directors of each subsidiary to achieve Serac’s objectives.

With more than 25 years of experience in the packaging industry including, Quality Assurance and Food Safety, Molinar worked his way up to plant manager at Ventura Foods and Snak King, then moved into a permanent sales role when he joined Diversey in 2010.

The enthusiasm, expertise, and commitment that Molinar contributes in all elements will provide new development opportunities to the Western Region (USA).



