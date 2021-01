Ewing spent the majority of his career in the packaging industry. He influenced and mentored an entire generation of packaging sales professionals over the past 30 years with Paxall, Belcor, Wexxar, Pearson, JLS Braveheart Strategies, and most recently, Shurtape.

A packaging industry memorial scholarship fund in his name is being planned and details will be shared via social media on how to contribute. Donations can also be made to the American Cancer Society.