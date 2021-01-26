WPO Announces Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2021

Moyle FAIP, CPP, is a stalwart of the packaging industry in Australia, where he has contributed significantly for over 40 years. Moyle is an experienced packaging consultant with an extensive knowledge in the manufacturing industry; he has been expanding packaging knowledge as a mentor, trainer, and educator across Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South East Asia. Moyle is a born leader and his extensive years in the industry have seen him lead many teams across Food and Beverage industries. He continues to put his hand up to help the industry, to mentor students, to mentor team members and is always there to help.

“The WPO Lifetime Achievement Award, in the field of packaging, was established with the aim of recognizing practitioners, from all packaging disciplines, who have made a significant national or international contribution in packaging over a prolonged and sustained period”, says Pierre Pienaar, WPO President. In so doing, the WPO acknowledges and rewards excellence in all aspects of packaging science, technology, design and application across the globe.

Pierre completes, “It is these people who have consistently pushed the boundaries in advancing packaging to serve the needs of an ever more demanding consumer base. These prestigious awards will celebrate and preserve, in perpetuity, the collective achievements of these innovators.”

