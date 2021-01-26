WPO Announces Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2021

WPO (World Packaging Organisation) announced that Ralph Moyle was awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

World Packaging Organisation
Jan 26th, 2021
Ralph Moyle

Moyle FAIP, CPP, is a stalwart of the packaging industry in Australia, where he has contributed significantly for over 40 years. Moyle is an experienced packaging consultant with an extensive knowledge in the manufacturing industry; he has been expanding packaging knowledge as a mentor, trainer, and educator across Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South East Asia. Moyle is a born leader and his extensive years in the industry have seen him lead many teams across Food and Beverage industries. He continues to put his hand up to help the industry, to mentor students, to mentor team members and is always there to help.

“The WPO Lifetime Achievement Award, in the field of packaging, was established with the aim of recognizing practitioners, from all packaging disciplines, who have made a significant national or international contribution in packaging over a prolonged and sustained period”, says Pierre Pienaar, WPO President. In so doing, the WPO acknowledges and rewards excellence in all aspects of packaging science, technology, design and application across the globe.

Pierre completes, “It is these people who have consistently pushed the boundaries in advancing packaging to serve the needs of an ever more demanding consumer base. These prestigious awards will celebrate and preserve, in perpetuity, the collective achievements of these innovators.”

Companies in this article
World Packaging Organisation
Mark Ewing
Mark Ewing, Shurtape, Passes Away
Mark Ewing, Packaging Sales Professional at Shurtape, passed away on January 19, 2021.
Jan 26th, 2021
Sawmill Logo
Saw Mill Capital Acquired RND Automation
Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC announce the acquisition of RND Automation.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1
ProMach Acquires KHS Bartelt
The acquisition includes the assets of Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat from KHS USA which will expand ProMach’s portfolio of solutions in pouch packaging, cartoning, and shrink packaging in North America.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Abb Condition Based Maintenance
ABB Offers Maintenance Service for Robot Assessments
ABB’s new Condition-Based Maintainance (CBM) service enables robot users to create a preventive maintenance schedule for individual or robot fleets based on real-time operational data, to optimize productivity and minimize downtime.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Inx Gel Flex
Gel-based Inks for Flexible Packaging
INX International Ink introduces GelFlex-EB gel-based inks for flexo printing of flexible packaging that eliminates the need for a lamination layer, reducing costs and total package weight.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Sponsored
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Packaging World’s Packaging Robotics Playbook provides a non-biased look at robotics trends, factors when weighing options across your line and get-it-right tips for your team. Download the 49-page report today!
Dec 14th, 2020
Hood Opened With Logo No Shadow[2]
Inkjet Printer
The Colordyne 2800 Series AP – Retrofit from Colordyne allows users to enhance their existing finishing systems, web handling equipment, and production lines running under 150 fpm with cost-effective aqueous pigment inkjet printing.
Jan 21st, 2021
Index
Samuel Packaging Systems Launches Online Store
Samuel Packaging Systems Group (SPSG), a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Ltd., announced the launch of its online store.
Jan 21st, 2021
Steve Truan
Nobelus Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Steve Truan was appointed Chief Executive Officer for Nobelus.
Jan 20th, 2021
N Venia In Wood Dale
Duravant Launches nVenia, a Duravant Operating Company
Duravant launches nVenia, LLC, a new operating company within its Packaging Solutions Segment formed by combining Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein, and Ohlson into a single entity.
Jan 20th, 2021
Domino Overhead Drone Shot
Video Highlights Virtual Demos from Domino
A new video was created to give customers a sneak peek of what they can expect when they attend a Virtual Demonstration from Domino.
Jan 19th, 2021
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Sponsored
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Packaging World’s Packaging Robotics Playbook provides a non-biased look at robotics trends, factors when weighing options across your line and get-it-right tips for your team. Download the 49-page report today!
Dec 14th, 2020
Cremer Wd 6100 6
Food Product Counting Equipment
Cremer launches the WD Series line of hygiene-centric counting machines designed for easy wash-down and precise counting and dispensing of individual food products in a variety of applications where cleanliness is important.
Jan 18th, 2021
Liquibox Online Expansion Hi Res
Liquibox Expands Online Flexible Packaging Products
The expanded online portfolio will allow customers to shop for post-mix connectors and post-mix bags, in addition to dairy bags and other dispensing fitments and taps.
Jan 18th, 2021
Ranpak
Ranpak Survey Reveals E-Commerce Will Rise in 2021
The results of Ranpak Holdings Corp.'s first annual E-Commerce and Packaging Trends Survey shows 67% of Americans plan to do more online shopping in 2021 than in 2020.
Jan 18th, 2021
Ecogrip Resized
Corrugated Bottle Carrier
Blue Box Partners launches ECOGRIP, a corrugated alternative to shrink wrap for multi-packing a wide range of bottles.
Jan 15th, 2021
Collier1
BW Integrated Systems Appoints Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations
Eric Collier was promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for BW Integrated Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller packaging company. He will be responsible for new equipment sales and go-to-market strategies.
Jan 15th, 2021
Rolls
Recycled-Content Paper Bagstock
Inland Empire Paper Co. launches new paper grades EMPIRE bagstock and ARC (All-Recycled Content) Natural.
Jan 15th, 2021
Unknown
Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility
Shemesh Automation responded to the growth in its U.S. customer-base with the purchase of a new facility in Green Bay, Wis. It will serve as headquarters for its new subsidiary, Shemesh USA Inc.
Jan 14th, 2021
Merced Building1
Fortis Solutions Group’s California Facility Receives Sustainablity Certification
Fortis Solutions Group’s flexible packaging and label facility in Merced, Calif., received certification as a Sustainable Green Printer (SGP) from third-party organization Sustainable Green Printing Partnership.
Jan 14th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Dynamic Conveyor Logo
Dynamic Conveyor Corp. Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Manufacturer of custom conveyor systems for manufacturing, packaging, and food processing industries celebrates 30 years of conveyor innovation.
Jan 14th, 2021
Randy Backich
NJM Appoints Regional Sales Manager
Randy Backich was appointed Regional Sales Manager, Northeast for NJM, a ProMach product brand.
Jan 14th, 2021
Iiagpr 559w
Ion Air Gun
Exair's patented Intellistat handheld ion air gun is designed to eliminate static in clean processes or sensitive assembly work such as scientific and electronic test facilities, laboratories, and clean rooms.
Jan 13th, 2021
Inx 2020 Trophy Winner
Colored by INX Can Design Contest Call for Entries
INX International Ink Co. is now accepting entries for the second annual Colored by INX Can Design Contest through April 30.
Jan 13th, 2021
Sirius100 Full Machine
P-s Labeler
Accraply introduces the Sirius 100 cost-effective p-s labeling machine for fast-moving, highly flexible production lines. It is designed to minimize downtime with toolless changeovers.
Jan 13th, 2021
Jeff Hohn
The Massman Companies Announces Management Changes
The Massman Companies appointed current CEO and President Jeff Bigger to Executive Board Chair and Jeffrey Hohn CEO and President, effective immediately.
Jan 13th, 2021
Index
BillerudKorsnäs Nominates Chairman of the Board
The Nomination Committee of BillerudKorsnäs has proposed that Jan Svensson be elected as Chairman of the Board of BillerudKorsnäs at its Annual General Meeting.
Jan 12th, 2021
Dsc5869
CRP Cap for Cannabis Beverages
PakTech’s PakLock is a certified CRP cap designed for THC beverages. It fits on 8 oz, 12 oz, 16 oz, and 19.2 oz 202-260 aluminum can formats.
Jan 12th, 2021
Plitek Slitter 2
Plitek Adds Slitting Capacity to Facility
Plitek added a new slitter to its Des Plaines, Ill., facility.
Jan 12th, 2021
Logo 19380593d927a5678111629d2018aca5
Amcor Recognized by CDP for Advancements in Sustainability
Amcor was awarded a A- grade for Climate Change in CDP’s annual ratings, highlighting the company’s decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.
Jan 12th, 2021
Bosch Rexroth Ctrl X Drive 38644
Compact, Scalable Drive System
Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX DRIVE is said to be the most compact, scalable, and consistent modular drive system available. It has space-saving dimensions of up to 50% and can provide tailored solutions with peak currents of 6 A to 375 A.
Jan 11th, 2021
Harrison Chien[1]
Weber Packaging Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
With the retirement of Vice President of Marketing Tom Michalsen, Weber Packaging Solutions announce his replacement, Harrison Chien as Vice President, Sales & Marketing.
Jan 11th, 2021