Saw Mill Capital Acquired RND Automation

"We are excited by this opportunity to partner with Saw Mill to take our growth to the next level," stated Sean Dotson, President of RND. "We have been partnering with Saw Mill's portfolio company, iAutomation, for the last couple of years and are impressed by the expansive enterprise Gregg Holst, CEO of iAutomation, and his team has built with Saw Mill."

"To now have a stand-alone affiliate company that when applicable will leverage our combined capabilities is extremely exciting," stated Gregg Holst, CEO of iAutomation. "We now will be able to round out our goal of having capabilities in all three of the critical industrial automation disciplines: motion control, vision, and robotics. Together we will be able to deliver best in class capabilities and services to our collective customer base and beyond."



