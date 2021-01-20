Duravant Launches nVenia, a Duravant Operating Company

All four companies will continue to thrive as product brands within the nVenia product offering and will be prominently featured as such on nVenia equipment.

Arpac equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. Fischbein equipment includes open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. Hamer equipment includes industrial bagging automation, with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including weighing, forming, filling, sewing, sealing, and complete bag management. Ohlson equipment is recognized for primary packaging lines to weigh, count, and fill all types of packages, from flexible pouches to jars to rigid containers.

“The union of these four equipment brands reflects a new era, further strengthening Duravant’s leadership position in the North American packaging industry,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “By bringing these brands together under one roof and one name, we are creating next-level packaging equipment, integration, and innovation solutions for our customers.”

nVenia will operate from a newly constructed, 256,000 sq ft facility located in Wood Dale, Ill., just minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport; making travel convenient for global customers and partners. The facility is planned to open in April 2021 with nVenia’s existing manufacturing sites transitioning into this single location throughout the remainder of the year.

“nVenia’s new home is a world-class facility with a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, outfitted with demonstration, lab and training capabilities designed to welcome customers and guests to engage with the complete nVenia family of packaging brands,” said Thurman Melson, President of nVenia. “nVenia’s name comes from the Latin word invenio, meaning innovation. That word will be the driving force behind everything nVenia does while we persist to keep our customers’ needs at the forefront.”

“Having worked in this industry for over 22 years, I can say that this is a truly exciting move for the entire Duravant family of operating companies,” said Rick Allegretti, nVenia Senior Vice President of Sales. “nVenia is a powerhouse in the market now, with the strength, recognition and longevity of Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson. We are positioned for incredible growth and look forward to better serving our customers with the same quality, service and relationship focus our customers have always counted on.”

