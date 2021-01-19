Video Highlights Virtual Demos from Domino

Matt Stein, Digital Printing Demo Room Supervisor says, “We want to give you a behind the scenes look at our Virtual Demos. Our virtual platform allows us to bring our demonstrations straight to you, allowing you to get a first-hand look at our digital printing equipment.”

To give you the feeling that you are arriving at Domino, an exterior drone shot flying low over a pond takes you to the front door of Domino North America in Gurnee, Ill. From there you are taken inside the Domino Digital Printing demonstration facility.

The Live Virtual Demonstrations from Domino allow you to see world-class digital printing solutions from the comfort and safety of your workplace or home…answering all your questions and customized specifically for your company.

Ed Reyes, Digital Printing Demonstration & Sample Technician says, “What I have here behind me is our Virtual Assistant. We have our cameras…our main view camera, our hand-held camera…and our screen. And what this Virtual Assistant does, it brings you here with us, when you can’t physically be here. I can switch between screens, I can toggle between different views, as well as show some of our high-resolution animations and pop-ups. It really makes you feel as if you were here. My goal is to give you the best virtual user experience.”

And the benefits are endless.

Now your entire team can participate in a personalized demo. Without the travel cost, without the time away. A Virtual Demonstration from Domino includes more than you would expect. Not only are you given a walk-through of the press from start to finish, but you will also be provided custom print samples. Utilizing your files, Domino prints the jobs with your artwork and media, and sends them to you before the Virtual Demo. This means that during the demonstration, your team will be able to see and touch the labels printed on the Domino digital press. You will see the print quality and the consistency…exactly as if you were there at their facility.

Julie Krueger, Digital Printing Demonstration & Sample Technician says, “During a Virtual Demo, my role is to take you through the digital label press…go through each component, answer any and all questions you may have, really show you how our features work and how the technology is working for you. So, through a Virtual Demo, I’m making sure you understand everything underneath the hood, so that you can make the best possible decision on a great digital label press for your needs.”

The video concludes with an exterior drone shot high overhead the Domino facility as geese fly by, and voiceover: “The possibilities of how we can help your business succeed are just a virtual visit away. We welcome you to Domino. And we welcome you to experience The Domino Difference. You’ll be glad you did.”

To view this 3 minute 45-second video, click here.



