Liquibox Expands Online Flexible Packaging Products

This online purchasing option meets the demand from small and medium enterprises with lower volumes, making it easier for all customers to access high-quality dispensing solutions and bag-in-box products from Liquibox.

The best-selling bag-in-box connectors are now featured on the online store, including:

QC/D® II Line-side Connector is a universal screw-on connector for easily and conveniently connecting bag-in-box post-mix syrup, juice, water and more to commercial dispensing machines.

QCD Orange Screw-on Line-side Connector is a universal line-side connector for easily and conveniently connecting bag-in-box post-mix syrup, juice (with and without pulp), edible oil, popcorn butter topping, and more to commercial dispensing machines.

Both of these items are produced by Worldwide Dispensers, part of Liquibox. The easy-to-use connect/disconnect and screw-on connectors are ideal for use when connecting flexible packaging to dispensing machinery.

These products join a wide offering of wine, post-mix, and dairy bags for bag-in-box, as well as iced tea urn-liners and additional taps and fitments for dispensing already available for purchase through the online store.



