BW Integrated Systems Appoints Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations

In his six years with the company, Collier has made a significant impact on BW Integrated Systems’ position in the market with clients around the globe, while strengthening the commercial team. BW Integrated Systems President Pete Carlson said Collier’s promotion aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting harmony between people and performance.

“Eric has been a trusted advisor and thought leader in the packaging industry throughout his career,” Carlson said. “His ability to balance serving our clients with delivering value for the business is a unique strength. He accomplishes this with intensity, while also fully embracing our people-centric culture. This promotion is a recognition of his consistent performance and is a way of expanding his influence.”

Collier joined BW Integrated Systems in 2015, after having spent much of his career in the packaging industry with Intelligrated, where he led sales and applications teams across multiple sites. His years of experience have proven meaningful in driving success across BW Integrated Systems, where he has held several commercial leadership roles, including overseeing global new equipment sales and integrated packaging systems, among others. With each progression, he has demonstrated consistent improvement in the performance of the teams he has led.

“I am blessed to lead the most talented commercial team in the industry,” Collier said. “I look forward to bringing all of our commercial functions together, and delivering industry-leading solutions and marquee products to the marketplace, while creating the finest client experience in the packaging industry. I am honored to be part of this BW Integrated Systems journey and look forward to contributing to the success of our team members and clients around the globe.”

Collier, an integral member of the BW Integrated Systems executive leadership team, partners with all functions to craft the company’s vision and delivers on commitments internally and externally. In his new role, he will have global responsibility for BW Integrated Systems’ new equipment commercial sales and go-to-market strategy, including: new equipment sales and marketing, product management, innovation, project concepting and estimating, integrated packaging systems and contract administration.

