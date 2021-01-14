Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility

The 43,055 sq-ft site will house the subsidiary’s complete spare parts inventory, a 200 ppm complete wet wipes packaging demonstration line including rotary liquid filling, conduction sealing, rolls stuffing and labelling machines.

Shemesh USA Inc. already boasts a superb team of U.S.-based Directors and Field Service Engineers dedicated to providing a local service to their U.S. customers – demonstrating the Shemesh “think global, act local” philosophy.

Shemesh USA Inc.’s Director of North American Operations, Mark Calliari, the man responsible for sourcing Shemesh’s new facility commented: “When businesses grow as rapidly as Shemesh has in North America in recent years, it can be easy to forget the values that underpinned that growth. Not so at Shemesh. The investment in our impressive Green Bay facility, the full inventory of parts, demonstration line, and of course the growing team are all indicative of our commitment to driving excellence and supporting our customers on their journey. When you buy Shemesh, you are not just buying top-of-the-line machinery, you are buying into a long-term partnership – our significant investment in US-based personnel and now our Green Bay facility is testament to that. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this exciting new chapter for Shemesh and look forward to supporting our growth and that of our customers in the territory.”

Shemesh Automation’s Sales Director, North America, Bob Green commented: “At Shemesh, we very cognizant of the importance of reinvesting in the areas that catalysed our rapid growth in the first place – namely providing unparalleled service to our customers. In North America, our philosophy is no different – we promise to be there for all of our customers when they need us the most. The purchase of our new facility in Green Bay is a significant investment which solidifies our commitment to continued growth and industry-leading customer service.”

The new address for Shemesh USA Inc. is: 1040 Centennial St., Green Bay, WI 54304.

