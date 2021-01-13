The Massman Companies Announces Management Changes

“These changes are part of our planned transition and committed strategic growth strategy for The Massman Companies,” said Bigger in making the announcement. Since Granite Partners’ investment in The Massman Companies in 2016, The Massman companies have more the doubled through organic and inorganic investments.

“The expertise in both general management and mergers and acquisitions that Jeff Hohn brings will lead the next phase of innovation, operational excellence and acquisition capability for The Massman Companies.”

Hohn brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate growth with tenures as VP General Manager and VP of Corporate strategy at Smiths Medical, 3M, and Veeco Instruments. He holds a master’s degree in the Management of Technology from the University of Minnesota and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of North Dakota.

Bigger and Hohn will transition CEO responsibilities through February 1 and collaborate as members of the Board of Directors. Bigger, as Executive Board Chair, will dedicate his efforts to strategic partnerships and acquisitions expanding The Massman Companies portfolio of technologies, brands, and businesses.



