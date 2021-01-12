Plitek Adds Slitting Capacity to Facility

Plitek specializes in precision die cutting and narrow web converting of films, foams, adhesive tapes, and other thin gauge materials. The new slitter expands capacity of Plitek’s vertically integrated capabilities including precision die cutting, laser cutting, cast and sheet film extrusion, slitting, laminating, adhesive coating, custom release liners, pouching, packaging and fulfillment services all of which can be conducted in class 8 cleanrooms.

New slitting capabilities:

Web width: 24”-62”

Materials: single and double coated tapes, film, and foam

Material thickness: up to 40 mil

Rewinding:

Maximum rewind capacity: 800 lbs

Maximum rewind diameter: • 32” diameter (810mm)

24” diameter with optional touch rolls

Slitting:

Score slitting:1/2”

Razor slitting: 9/16”

Shear slitting: 2”

Log winding: 62”

Maximum input roll OD: 50”

Maximum output roll OD: 30”



