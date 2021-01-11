Weber Packaging Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

The position that Michalsen held has now been expanded to include over-seeing both sales and marketing teams.

Chien comes to Weber with a long pedigree in the packaging industry, most recently as the Vice President, Sales and Marketing, at FLEXcon. There, he turned around negative revenue growth and redesigned the business teams to create more customer-centric groups. Previous to that he held like positions at Sony Chemicals, Magnesium Elektron, Rotometrics, Sev-Rend and U.S. Tape and Label, each with ever-increasing responsibilities for sales and marketing strategies, corporate sales growth and business opportunities. His vast knowledge of the label and packaging industry will be an excellent fit for Weber.

Chien holds a BA in Psychology and Business Administration from the University of Oregon as well as a certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a certificate in International/Global Studies from Chien-Tan Academy, Taiwan. He also holds certifications in Sigma Six, Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Label Traxx, Salesforce.com, and Sandler Sales Process.

