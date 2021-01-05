Plexpack Appoints Lisa Hunt CEO

Hunt’s career with Plexpack has spanned 23 years, contributing as a key member of the leadership and executive team since 2003. From marketing and sales to production and operations, Hunt has influenced growth within the company and developed a comprehensive cross functional knowledge of the organization and the market. Her previous roles as VP Operations and COO have positioned her well as a strategic and passionate leader.

Announcing Hunt’s appointment, Plexpack Chairman, Paul Irvine said, “Lisa has demonstrated a deep understanding of the business, as well as an analytic and strategic ability that are foundations for this role. She has also been loyal and dedicated and someone I can rely on at all times. I am confident her sense of dedication and accountability will continue to drive her to perform in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Hunt said, “I am honored to have been selected to lead this company – it is with the greatest of gratitude to my predecessor and mentor that I am motivated to build upon the strategic, innovative and customer centric focus he has set before us.

I am enthusiastic to continue the momentum in growth of all the Plexpack brands - Emplex, Damark and Vacpack. Our particular blend of culture, diversity and competitive spirit makes for an exceptional advantage when combined with the strength of our product and service offerings, a focus on product development and ingenuity, and our exemplary team.”

Hunt volunteers her time to multiple associations and board memberships, including; The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) Business Intelligence Committee; OEM Magazine Editorial Advisory Committee; and as current Board Director and past Vice Chair of the Lakeridge Health Foundation.

With a focus on supporting the development of manufacturing workforces, particularly with regards to the recruitment and advancement of women and diversity, Hunt is also an Executive Council Member on the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN, PMMI); member of the Women in Manufacturing Committee with the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Association (WIM, CME); and is a member of the Women’s Executive Network (WXN).